Check out Samsung's vanilla Galaxy S22 in its next snazzy color
If you're the kind of hardcore Samsung fan who likes to keep track of every little rumor and nugget of information involving the world's number one smartphone vendor, you might already be familiar with the "Bora Purple" marketing label.
This was first mentioned a little over a month ago as the... intriguing name of quite possibly the most eye-catching of four main color options tipped for the fast-approaching Galaxy Z Flip 4, and then again just a few days later as a prospective member of a trio of Galaxy Buds Pro 2 paint jobs that was essentially confirmed and pictured in the meantime.
Somewhat unexpectedly, the state-of-the-art Z Fold 4 is unlikely to come in the same snazzy-sounding colorway next month while an entire Bora Purple-coated Galaxy S22 lineup could become a thing (at least in certain markets) by the end of July.
For the time being, WinFuture's always resourceful Roland Quandt has only managed to enter into possession of press-friendly renders depicting the hot new flavor of the "standard" S22, but of course, it's not exactly hard to imagine how the S22+ and S22 Ultra will look in the same attractive "skin."
Compared to the existing Violet shade, this "Bora Purple" hue... actually doesn't look very different at first glance, although it does cover the entire camera module and the handset's metal frame for a more uniform and arguably more elegant vibe.
Because the Violet-coated Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus are Samsung.com exclusives in the US, it remains to be seen just how wide the fresh Bora Purple models will be released and when. Recent history suggests stateside availability might not be guaranteed to begin with, but given the attention this color is getting and the fact Samsung plans to make it standard for at least two of its next big "Unpacked" protagonists, we're feeling pretty optimistic in terms of S22 series distribution.
Naturally, there are no changes in specifications planned or other design tweaks of any sort, which means list prices will not be modified either.
Things that are NOT allowed: