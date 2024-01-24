Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 to receive One UI 6.1, too
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung recently unveiled its latest flagship Galaxy S24 series, and along with it, the Korean tech giant introduced an updated version of its One UI software – One UI 6.1, packed with AI features. Many wondered whether these features would extend beyond the Galaxy S24 series, and now, it seems we have an answer.
Samsung typically rolls out ".1" updates in line with the compatibility of the main update. Therefore, if your Galaxy device is operating on One UI 6.0, there's a high likelihood it will eventually receive One UI 6.1, whether or not it includes the AI features.
Speaking of AI features, you may be wondering what they include. Well, there is the Live Translate feature for speech translation during calls, new AI-driven photo editing options, new AI-enhanced web searches, and more. Check out our One UI 6.1 piece for more details on these additions.
Leaker Tarub Vats shared on X (via 9to5Google) that a Samsung forum moderator confirmed the One UI 6.1 rollout for the Galaxy S23 series, including the budget-friendly Galaxy S23 FE, the Galaxy S22 series, and the Galaxy S21 series. The rollout is expected in the coming months, likely starting after February but within the first half of 2024, with the exact timeline varying by country.
Breaking News— Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) January 23, 2024
We'll have to wait a bit longer for the One UI 6.1 update. Galaxy S Manager has officially confirmed that OneUI 6 Feb patch update will be distributed between mid-late Feb. We can expect 6.1 update to arrive after that.#GalaxyS23#GalaxyS23Ultra#OneUI6#OneUI… pic.twitter.com/yxtDS1FCfH
The lingering question is whether Samsung will bring the Galaxy AI and its appealing AI features to older devices with the One UI 6.1 update or reserve them exclusively for the newer Galaxy series.
Samsung previously assured that many AI features from the Galaxy S24 would reach previous models, including the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series by the first half of 2024. Yet, the tech giant did not explicitly detail which features.
Samsung typically rolls out ".1" updates in line with the compatibility of the main update. Therefore, if your Galaxy device is operating on One UI 6.0, there's a high likelihood it will eventually receive One UI 6.1, whether or not it includes the AI features.
Speaking of AI features, you may be wondering what they include. Well, there is the Live Translate feature for speech translation during calls, new AI-driven photo editing options, new AI-enhanced web searches, and more. Check out our One UI 6.1 piece for more details on these additions.
Things that are NOT allowed: