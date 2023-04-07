Save £230 on a brand new Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB with this amazing Amazon UK deal
The Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are definitely among the best phones you can buy right now. They have just incredible performance, take beautiful pictures, and are truly worth their hefty price tags.
However, the cost of living crisis in the UK continues to deepen, and it's understandable if you don't want to spend a fortune on a new high-end smartphone. But today, we have good news for you if you are in the market for such a phone.
As a flagship phone from last year, the Galaxy S22 definitely still packs a lot of firepower. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which also powers other great phones like the OnePlus 10 Pro, for instance. The Galaxy S22 also comes equipped with 8GB of RAM.
The Galaxy S22 is powered by a rather small 3,700mAh battery, but it can still last a full day on a single charge, despite its smaller cell. The phone supports 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.
Amazon UK is currently offering the Pink Gold and White colored versions of the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S22 with a sweet 30% discount. This means you can now save a whopping £230 on a brand-new Galaxy S22 if you take advantage of this amazing offer.
In addition to great performance, the Galaxy S22 also takes amazing photos. It comes with a 50MP main camera that can shoot videos in up to 8K 24fps and a 10MP selfie snapper that can capture videos in up to 4K 60fps.
