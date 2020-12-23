Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E, and more confirmed by FCC
The listing is further confirmation that the Galaxy S21 Ultra (model number SMG998B in this instance) will be compatible with the S Pen. The filing has also revealed that the phone will support Galaxy Note's Hover functionality that lets users perform certain actions by holding a stylus over the screen.
The EUT can also used with a stylus device (S Pen). The EUT operates with the S Pen in two different inductive coupling modes of S Pen motion detection (Hover and Click) operating in the range of 0.53 –0.6MHz.
While that certainly sounds exciting, keep in mind that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will probably not have a compartment for stashing the S Pen, and the stylus likely be sold separately. Samsung is apparently planning to launch special cases that will have a slot for the pen.
The listing has also confirmed that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will offer UWB functionality, NFC, reverse wireless charging, and Wi-Fi 6E.
Galaxy S21 Ultra rumored specs
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is hardly a secret, thanks to a flurry of leaks in recent months. The phone will reportedly be equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display and it will feature the variable LTPO 120Hz refresh rate tech.
In the US and China, the handset will most likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, and in most other regions it will come with the forthcoming Exynos 2100. The European models are tipped to offer at least 12GB of RAM and 128GB of base storage.
Reports also suggest that the S21 Ultra will flaunt an upgraded 108MP camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 10MP telephoto module with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP unit capable of 10x optical zoom. The phone will be able to record 8K videos at 30fps, 4K videos at 60fps, and 1080p clips at 240fps. The front camera is expected to be 40MP.
The device is tipped to feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging.
Per rumors, the Galaxy S21 lineup will be unveiled on January 14 and will go on sale on January 29.
