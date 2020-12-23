Get Google Pixel 4 XL with Mint Mobile plan

Samsung Android

Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E, and more confirmed by FCC

Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid
Dec 23, 2020, 4:00 PM
Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E, and more confirmed by FCC
In an apparent nod to reports about the addition of  S Pen compatibility to more Galaxy smartphones next year, Samsung recently confirmed that Galaxy Note's “most well-loved features” are coming to other devices. Three upcoming foldable Galaxy Z phones and the Galaxy S21 Ultra are expected to offer stylus support, and the latter was recently spotted spotted in the FCC database by Android Authority.

The listing is further confirmation that the Galaxy S21 Ultra (model number SMG998B in this instance) will be compatible with the S Pen. The filing has also revealed that the phone will support Galaxy Note's Hover functionality that lets users perform certain actions by holding a stylus over the screen. 

The EUT can also used with a stylus device (S Pen). The EUT operates with the S Pen in two different inductive coupling modes of S Pen motion detection (Hover and Click) operating in the range of 0.53 –0.6MHz.

While that certainly sounds exciting, keep in mind that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will probably not have a compartment for stashing the S Pen, and the stylus likely be sold separately. Samsung is apparently planning to launch special cases that will have a slot for the pen.

The listing has also confirmed that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will offer UWB functionality, NFC, reverse wireless charging, and Wi-Fi 6E.

Galaxy S21 Ultra rumored specs



The Galaxy S21 Ultra is hardly a secret, thanks to a flurry of leaks in recent months. The phone will reportedly be equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display and it will feature the variable LTPO 120Hz refresh rate tech. 

In the US and China, the handset will most likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, and in most other regions it will come with the forthcoming Exynos 2100. The European models are tipped to offer at least 12GB of RAM and 128GB of base storage. 

Reports also suggest that the S21 Ultra will flaunt an upgraded 108MP camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 10MP telephoto module with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP unit capable of 10x optical zoom. The phone will be able to record 8K videos at 30fps, 4K videos at 60fps, and 1080p clips at 240fps. The front camera is expected to be 40MP.

The device is tipped to feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging. 

Per rumors, the Galaxy S21 lineup will be unveiled on January 14 and will go on sale on January 29.

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E, and more confirmed by FCC
Here's how much the Samsung Galaxy S21 series could cost
Samsung is delivering the perfect Christmas gift to Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra users

Samsung is delivering the perfect Christmas gift to Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra users
Complete Galaxy S21 Ultra specs leak reveals every last detail
T-Mobile has a huge Christmas surprise available for new and existing customers
Google announces major news for Android users (scratch that!)
T-Mobile has even greater 5G ambitions, preparing two major 2021 breakthroughs
LG Rollable's premium specs and eye-watering price have leaked

