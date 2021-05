Samsung's newest flagship smartphones are hugely discounted on Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

The Galaxy S21 smartphones are the most recent flagships launched by Samsung. Introduced in the second half of 2020, most Galaxy S21 series devices are priced to sell for at least $1,000. Luckily, Samsung offers big discounts on these flagships more often than not, so if you're looking to buy one, the company's official website is where you'll find some of the best deals on the Galaxy S21 series.That doesn't mean other US retailers don't run promotions on Samsung's Galaxy S21 flagships. In fact, Amazon now offers some interesting deals on three of Samsung 's flagships launched last year: Galaxy S21 , Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra For a limited time, customers can save $200 when they pick up the Galaxy S21 Ultra or Galaxy S21 Plus . On the other hand, the regular Galaxy S21 model is $110 cheaper, which is still a good deal if you're looking to buy a flagship without signing up for a long-term contract.All three Samsung Galaxy S21 on sale right now come unlocked, so they'll work on just about any major carrier in the US. There's one thing you should know though before making your purchase: these 5G smartphones do not support eSim in the US.