Samsung's newest flagship smartphones are hugely discounted on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
For a limited time, customers can save $200 when they pick up the Galaxy S21 Ultra or Galaxy S21 Plus. On the other hand, the regular Galaxy S21 model is $110 cheaper, which is still a good deal if you're looking to buy a flagship without signing up for a long-term contract.
All three Samsung Galaxy S21 on sale right now come unlocked, so they'll work on just about any major carrier in the US. There's one thing you should know though before making your purchase: these 5G smartphones do not support eSim in the US.