Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is more affordable than ever with no trade-in
Choosing between the two giants, of course, is no easy task, especially if you can get the S Pen-including 6.9-incher at a huge discount and the smaller 6.8-incher supporting a separately sold stylus is available much closer to its $1,200 retail price. But what should you do when both ultra-high-end handsets are on sale at significantly lower than usual prices?
You don't need to trade anything in, commit to any particular mobile network operator, or jump through hoops of any sort to shave the full 300 bucks off the aforementioned MSRP of the unlocked 6.8-inch device packing a Snapdragon 888 processor in combination with a whopping 12 gigs of RAM.
To recap, you're looking at spending just 900 bucks here for one of the world's best (and best-selling) smartphones, 5,000mAh battery, 108 + 10 + 10 + 12MP quad rear-facing camera system, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and all, as well as a pair of nifty Galaxy Buds Pro, a Wireless Charger Trio, and a Galaxy SmartTag, for instance. Now that's some incredibly hard to beat value for your money!
And yes, in case you're wondering, this is a new all-time low price for a phone commercially released a couple of months ago and previously marked down by $200 a couple of times.