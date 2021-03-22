Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is more affordable than ever with no trade-in

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 22, 2021, 12:38 PM
Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is more affordable than ever with no trade-in
Whether you're a hardcore Samsung fan or not, the recently released Galaxy S21 Ultra and the slightly older Note 20 Ultra should be at the very top of your shopping list if you're thinking of buying a new mobile powerhouse.

Choosing between the two giants, of course, is no easy task, especially if you can get the S Pen-including 6.9-incher at a huge discount and the smaller 6.8-incher supporting a separately sold stylus is available much closer to its $1,200 retail price. But what should you do when both ultra-high-end handsets are on sale at significantly lower than usual prices?

Speed-addicted bargain hunters have precisely that kind of choice to make right now, as the 5G-enabled S21 Ultra can be purchased for as little as $899.99 directly from its manufacturer's official US e-store.

You don't need to trade anything in, commit to any particular mobile network operator, or jump through hoops of any sort to shave the full 300 bucks off the aforementioned MSRP of the unlocked 6.8-inch device packing a Snapdragon 888 processor in combination with a whopping 12 gigs of RAM.

What you do have to remember is to apply the "GALAXY100" promo code to your order before finalizing it, which will save you an extra $100 in addition to the $200 instant discount available at the time of this writing for Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G purchases. On top of everything, you can still get $250 credit as well towards "accessories" like smartwatches, true wireless earbuds, tablets, and even smart TVs.

To recap, you're looking at spending just 900 bucks here for one of the world's best (and best-selling) smartphones, 5,000mAh battery, 108 + 10 + 10 + 12MP quad rear-facing camera system, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and all, as well as a pair of nifty Galaxy Buds Pro, a Wireless Charger Trio, and a Galaxy SmartTag, for instance. Now that's some incredibly hard to beat value for your money!

And yes, in case you're wondering, this is a new all-time low price for a phone commercially released a couple of months ago and previously marked down by $200 a couple of times.

Related phones

Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1

User Score:

10.0
25%off $900 Special Samsung 50%off $600 Special Verizon $1200 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

