Samsung Android 5G

Samsung's 5G Galaxy S21 series is a huge success in the US

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 22, 2021, 6:33 AM
Samsung's 5G Galaxy S21 series is a huge success in the US
The Galaxy S21 series, which includes some of the best Android phones around, was met with open arms when it launched in January and a new report reveals that Samsung’s efforts have paid off massively in the United States.

The Galaxy S21 series tripled S20 sales numbers in the US


Market research firm Strategy Analytics reports (via SamMobile) that the number of Galaxy S21 5G units shipped in the US during the first month of sales tripled compared to the first-month sales of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series.

An exact number hasn’t been provided, but the strong performance is likely a combination of several factors. The most important ones are perhaps the much-improved design and the significantly lower starting prices across the range.

Speaking of pricing, it appears the $1,199 starting price of the Galaxy S21 Ultra hasn’t impacted demand. In fact, the range-topping model reportedly accounted for a whopping 40% of US sales in the first month.


The Galaxy S21 FE should give Samsung a boost later in the year


The news today follows reports of strong demand in the UK and South Korea, two other important markets for Samsung. Whether the South Korean giant will be able to sustain this impressive performance in the coming months will remain to be seen, though.

Tech companies around the globe are facing significant chip shortages at the moment, and Reuters recently reported that Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series could be impacted. Qualcomm is prioritizing high-end chipsets, but a contract manufacturer says smartphone shipments are being cut regardless.

It’ll also be interesting to see how the Galaxy S21 series performs in the second half of the year. Samsung typically releases a new Galaxy Note flagship in late August, which naturally impacts the performance of its Galaxy S line, to compete with the new iPhone.

However, there are no plans for a Galaxy Note 21 flagship this year. Samsung will, therefore, be betting on the continued performance of the Galaxy S21 series throughout the all-important holiday season.

The good news is that Samsung’s existing lineup could receive a boost in the form of the Galaxy S21 FE, though, that’s if a leaked roadmap is anything to go by.

