Samsung Galaxy S21 FE battery size leak puts it between the S21 and S21+









After the positive feedback Samsung is, unsurprisingly, brewing a Galaxy S21 FE 2021 edition which already leaked out in full, tipping most of the info that Samsung has prepared to wow us with in the value-for-money category.









6.4" 1080 x 2400 pixels AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh

Snapdragon 888 or Samsung Exynos 2100

8GB RAM/128GB base storage

155.7 x 71.45 x 7.9mm

Triple rear camera

4500mAh battery





Yep, you read that right, the battery pack of the Galaxy S21 FE was the only missing piece of its release puzzle if we don't count the exact camera specs, but it is now tipped to be exactly the size of its predecessor.















