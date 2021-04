Samsung Galaxy S21 FE battery size leak puts it between the S21 and S21+

After the positive feedback Samsung is, unsurprisingly, brewing a Galaxy S21 FE 2021 edition which already leaked out in full, tipping most of the info that Samsung has prepared to wow us with in the value-for-money category.









6.4" 1080 x 2400 pixels AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh

Snapdragon 888 or Samsung Exynos 2100

8GB RAM/128GB base storage

155.7 x 71.45 x 7.9mm

Triple rear camera

4500mAh battery





Yep, you read that right, the battery pack of the Galaxy S21 FE was the only missing piece of its release puzzle if we don't count the exact camera specs, but it is now tipped to be exactly the size of its predecessor.





A regulatory finding unearthed by GalaxyClub confirms both the model number and the battery size of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Codenamed R9, the new value champion will carry an EB-BG990ABY battery pack with a rated capacity of 4,370mAh, or 4,500mAh nominal. A recent tip revealed August 19 to be the Galaxy S21 FE Unpacked event announcement date , when we should know if this particular battery capacity leak pans out.













Samsung struck gold with the 'Fan Edition' Galaxy S20 FE last year, as not only fans of the S20 series appreciated its flagship processor, high refresh rate display, capable camera set, and long battery life, all for half of the Galaxy flagship's price at the time.