Samsung Galaxy S21 FE battery size leak puts it between the S21 and S21+
Samsung struck gold with the 'Fan Edition' Galaxy S20 FE last year, as not only fans of the S20 series appreciated its flagship processor, high refresh rate display, capable camera set, and long battery life, all for half of the Galaxy flagship's price at the time.
After the positive feedback Samsung is, unsurprisingly, brewing a Galaxy S21 FE 2021 edition which already leaked out in full, tipping most of the info that Samsung has prepared to wow us with in the value-for-money category.
- 6.4" 1080 x 2400 pixels AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh
- Snapdragon 888 or Samsung Exynos 2100
- 8GB RAM/128GB base storage
- 155.7 x 71.45 x 7.9mm
- Triple rear camera
- 4500mAh battery
Yep, you read that right, the battery pack of the Galaxy S21 FE was the only missing piece of its release puzzle if we don't count the exact camera specs, but it is now tipped to be exactly the size of its predecessor.