Samsung's totally underrated Galaxy S21 FE 5G is on sale at a killer price (with warranty)





But that doesn't mean you should avoid this belated Snapdragon 888 powerhouse at all costs. In fact, it's pretty hard to think of a comparable device at the right (literal) cost. Normally available for $700 and up and routinely marked down to $600 (or even less ) in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition at major retailers like Amazon, the 6.4-inch 5G-enabled handset can be yours right now starting at a measly $349.99... as a refurbished product.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, 128GB Storage, T-Mobile Locked, Refurbished, Excellent Condition, 1-Year Warranty $350 off (50%) $349 99 $699 99 Buy at eBay





While we can totally understand if you're hesitant as a general rule to purchase refurbs from shady places, there's absolutely nothing to worry about in this particular case, at least on the surface.





With a stellar 98.8 percent positive feedback score based on over 15,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months alone, "top rated plus" eBay seller Cellfeee is anything but shady, and its ultra-affordable refurbished S21 FE units not only come in "excellent" condition, also including a comprehensive 1-year Allstate warranty.





Pretty much the only thing "wrong" with these devices available at 350 bucks apiece in a "limited quantity" at the time of this writing is that they're locked to T-Mobile, which might prove a little inconvenient for Verizon or AT&T devotees.





Of course, the "Un-carrier" is quite flexible when it comes to its smartphone unlocking process, so if you really want to use the Galaxy S21 FE 5G on a different network, you should be able to do so without much effort or a very long wait.





Not quite as powerful or as generally impressive as the Galaxy S22, S22+, or S22 Ultra, let alone the Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4, this bad boy is certainly good enough to take on essentially all of the best mid-range phones around.





Make no mistake, that's definitely the territory you're visiting at $349.99, and there aren't a lot of devices packing Snapdragon 888 heat, 4,500mAh battery capacity, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display fluidity, and Android 12 software smoothness (with Android 13, 14, and 15 updates guaranteed) in the sub-$400 segment.



