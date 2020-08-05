Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max specs and size comparison Type a message

Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked/128 GB)

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has been just announced, and it'a powerhouse. While it broadly follows the Galaxy S20 Ultra in terms of design, it has even better hardware inside. We have the Snapdragon 865 chipset and an Exynos one to match in all non-US regions accompanied by 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB storage. At the back is situated a triple-camera setup with the same 108MP sensor from the S20 Ultra. S Pen and 5G come off as standard. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be available starting August 21 with a starting price of $1300.

In case you've been wondering how the Note 20 Ultra stacks up against the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the lingering figure in the shadows, the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, we've got you covered! 


To see the phones in real size or compare them with other models, visit our Visual Phone Size Comparison page


Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Compare phone and tablet specifications of up to three devices. Type a model name in the search field of our phone specs comparison tool or pick a popular device from the ones below.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Display

Size

6.5 inches
6.9 inches
6.9 inches

Technology

OLED
Dynamic AMOLED
Dynamic AMOLED

Screen-to-body

84.52 %
90.70 %
91.63 %

Peak brightness

800 cd/m2 (nit)
 
 

Features

HDR video support, Oleophobic coating, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
120Hz refresh rate, HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
120Hz refresh rate, HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor

Hardware

System chip

Apple A13 Bionic APL1W85
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SM8250
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SM8250-AB

Processor

Hexa-core, 2650 MHz, Lightning and Thunder, 64-bit, 7 nm
Octa-core, 2840 MHz, Kryo 585, 64-bit, 7 nm
Octa-core, 3000 MHz, Kryo 585, 64-bit, 7 nm

GPU

Apple-designed 4 core
Adreno 650
Adreno 650

RAM

4GB LPDDR4
12GB LPDDR5
12GB LPDDR5

Internal storage

64GB, not expandable
128GB
128GB

OS

iOS (13.x)
Android (10), Samsung One UI
Android (10), Samsung One UI

Battery

Capacity

3969 mAh
5000 mAh
4500 mAh

Charging

USB Power Delivery
Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charging
Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charging

Talk time (4G)

 
37 hours
 

Internet use

 
LTE: 17 hours; Wi-Fi: 18 hours
 

Music playback

80.00 hours
111.00 hours
 

Video playback

20.00 hours
25.00 hours
 

Camera

Rear

Triple camera
Quad camera
Triple camera

Main camera

12 MP (Sapphire crystal lens cover, OIS, PDAF)
108 MP (OIS, PDAF)
108 MP (OIS, Laser and PDAF)

Specifications

Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 26 mm
Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 26 mm
Aperture size: F1.8; Sensor size: 1/1.33"; Pixel size: 0.8 μm

Second camera

12 MP (Telephoto, Sapphire crystal lens cover, OIS, PDAF)
48 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
12 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)

Specifications

Optical zoom: 2x; Aperture size: F2.0; Focal Length: 52 mm
Aperture size: F3.5; Focal Length: 102 mm; Sensor size: 1/2"; Pixel size: 0.8 μm
Optical zoom: 5x; Aperture size: F3.0; Pixel size: 1 μm

Third camera

12 MP (Ultra-wide, Sapphire crystal lens cover)
12 MP (Ultra-wide, Autofocus)
12 MP (Ultra-wide, Autofocus)

Specifications

Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 13 mm
Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 13 mm; Pixel size: 1.4 μm
Aperture size: F2.2; Pixel size: 1.4 μm

Fourth camera

 
0.3 MP VGA (ToF 3D depth sensing)
 

Video recording

3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps), 1280x720 (HD)
7680x4320 (8K UHD) (24 fps), 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (960 fps)
7680x4320 (8K UHD) (24 fps), 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (960 fps)

Features

OIS, Time-lapse video, Continuous autofocus, Picture-taking during video recording
OIS, HDR, Time-lapse video, EIS
OIS, HDR, Time-lapse video, EIS

Front

12 MP
40 MP
10 MP

Video capture

3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD)

Design

Dimensions

6.22 x 3.06 x 0.32 inches (158 x 77.8 x 8.1 mm)
6.57 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches (166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm)
6.49 x 3.04 x 0.32 inches (164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm)

Weight

7.97 oz (226.0 g)
the average is 6.2 oz (178 g)
7.83 oz (222.0 g)
the average is 6.2 oz (178 g)
7.34 oz (208.0 g)
the average is 6.2 oz (178 g)

Materials

Back: Glass; Frame: Stainless steel
Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass 6); Frame: Aluminum
Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass 7); Frame: Stainless steel

Resistance

Water, Dust; IP 68
Water, Dust; IP 68
Water, Dust; IP 68

Biometrics

3D Face unlock
2D Face unlock, Ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint
2D Face unlock, Ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint

Features

 
 
Stylus

Cellular

5G

 
n2, n5, n41, n66, n71, n260, n261, SA, NSA, Sub-6, mmWave
SA, NSA

