Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max specs and size comparison Type a message

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Display Size



6.5 inches



6.9 inches



6.9 inches 6.9 inches Technology OLED Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Screen-to-body 84.52 % 90.70 % 91.63 % Peak brightness 800 cd/m2 (nit) Features HDR video support, Oleophobic coating, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor 120Hz refresh rate, HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor 120Hz refresh rate, HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor Hardware System chip Apple A13 Bionic APL1W85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SM8250 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SM8250-AB Processor



Hexa-core, 2650 MHz, Lightning and Thunder, 64-bit, 7 nm



Octa-core, 2840 MHz, Kryo 585, 64-bit, 7 nm



Octa-core, 3000 MHz, Kryo 585, 64-bit, 7 nm Octa-core, 3000 MHz, Kryo 585, 64-bit, 7 nm GPU Apple-designed 4 core Adreno 650 Adreno 650 RAM



4GB LPDDR4



12GB LPDDR5



12GB LPDDR5
Internal storage 64GB, not expandable 128GB 128GB
OS iOS (13.x) Android (10), Samsung One UI Android (10), Samsung One UI
Battery Capacity 3969 mAh 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charging USB Power Delivery Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charging Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charging
Talk time (4G) 37 hours
Internet use LTE: 17 hours; Wi-Fi: 18 hours
Music playback 80.00 hours 111.00 hours
Video playback 20.00 hours 25.00 hours
Camera Rear Triple camera Quad camera Triple camera
Main camera



12 MP (Sapphire crystal lens cover, OIS, PDAF)



108 MP (OIS, PDAF)



108 MP (OIS, Laser and PDAF) 108 MP (OIS, Laser and PDAF) Specifications Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 26 mm Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 26 mm Aperture size: F1.8; Sensor size: 1/1.33"; Pixel size: 0.8 μm Second camera 12 MP (Telephoto, Sapphire crystal lens cover, OIS, PDAF) 48 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF) 12 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF) Specifications Optical zoom: 2x; Aperture size: F2.0; Focal Length: 52 mm Aperture size: F3.5; Focal Length: 102 mm; Sensor size: 1/2"; Pixel size: 0.8 μm Optical zoom: 5x; Aperture size: F3.0; Pixel size: 1 μm Third camera 12 MP (Ultra-wide, Sapphire crystal lens cover) 12 MP (Ultra-wide, Autofocus) 12 MP (Ultra-wide, Autofocus) Specifications Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 13 mm Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 13 mm; Pixel size: 1.4 μm Aperture size: F2.2; Pixel size: 1.4 μm Fourth camera 0.3 MP VGA (ToF 3D depth sensing) Video recording 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps), 1280x720 (HD) 7680x4320 (8K UHD) (24 fps), 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (960 fps) 7680x4320 (8K UHD) (24 fps), 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (960 fps) Features OIS, Time-lapse video, Continuous autofocus, Picture-taking during video recording OIS, HDR, Time-lapse video, EIS OIS, HDR, Time-lapse video, EIS Front 12 MP 40 MP 10 MP Video capture 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps) 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps) 3840x2160 (4K UHD) Design Dimensions



6.22 x 3.06 x 0.32 inches (158 x 77.8 x 8.1 mm)



6.57 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches (166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm)



6.49 x 3.04 x 0.32 inches (164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm)
Weight



7.97 oz (226.0 g)

the average is 6.2 oz (178 g) 7.97 oz (226.0 g)



7.83 oz (222.0 g)

the average is 6.2 oz (178 g) 7.83 oz (222.0 g)



7.34 oz (208.0 g)

the average is 6.2 oz (178 g) 7.34 oz (208.0 g) Materials Back: Glass; Frame: Stainless steel Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass 6); Frame: Aluminum Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass 7); Frame: Stainless steel Resistance Water, Dust; IP 68 Water, Dust; IP 68 Water, Dust; IP 68 Biometrics 3D Face unlock 2D Face unlock, Ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint 2D Face unlock, Ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint Features Stylus Cellular 5G n2, n5, n41, n66, n71, n260, n261, SA, NSA, Sub-6, mmWave SA, NSA



The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has been just announced, and it'a powerhouse. While it broadly follows the Galaxy S20 Ultra in terms of design, it has even better hardware inside. We have the Snapdragon 865 chipset and an Exynos one to match in all non-US regions accompanied by 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB storage. At the back is situated a triple-camera setup with the same 108MP sensor from the S20 Ultra. S Pen and 5G come off as standard. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be available starting August 21 with a starting price of $1300.In case you've been wondering how the Note 20 Ultra stacks up against the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the lingering figure in the shadows, the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max , we've got you covered!