Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max specs and size comparison Type a message

In case you've been wondering how the Note 20 Ultra stacks up against the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the lingering figure in the shadows, the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, we've got you covered!
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Display
Size
Technology
OLED
Dynamic AMOLED
Dynamic AMOLED
Screen-to-body
84.52 %
90.70 %
91.63 %
Peak brightness
800 cd/m2 (nit)
Features
HDR video support, Oleophobic coating, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
120Hz refresh rate, HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
120Hz refresh rate, HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Hardware
System chip
Apple A13 Bionic APL1W85
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SM8250
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SM8250-AB
Processor
GPU
Apple-designed 4 core
Adreno 650
Adreno 650
RAM
Internal storage
64GB, not expandable
128GB
128GB
OS
iOS (13.x)
Android (10), Samsung One UI
Android (10), Samsung One UI
Battery
Capacity
3969 mAh
5000 mAh
4500 mAh
Charging
USB Power Delivery
Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charging
Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charging
Talk time (4G)
37 hours
Internet use
LTE: 17 hours; Wi-Fi: 18 hours
Music playback
80.00 hours
111.00 hours
Video playback
20.00 hours
25.00 hours
Camera
Rear
Triple camera
Quad camera
Triple camera
Main camera
Specifications
Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 26 mm
Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 26 mm
Aperture size: F1.8; Sensor size: 1/1.33"; Pixel size: 0.8 μm
Second camera
12 MP (Telephoto, Sapphire crystal lens cover, OIS, PDAF)
48 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
12 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Specifications
Optical zoom: 2x; Aperture size: F2.0; Focal Length: 52 mm
Aperture size: F3.5; Focal Length: 102 mm; Sensor size: 1/2"; Pixel size: 0.8 μm
Optical zoom: 5x; Aperture size: F3.0; Pixel size: 1 μm
Third camera
12 MP (Ultra-wide, Sapphire crystal lens cover)
12 MP (Ultra-wide, Autofocus)
12 MP (Ultra-wide, Autofocus)
Specifications
Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 13 mm
Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 13 mm; Pixel size: 1.4 μm
Aperture size: F2.2; Pixel size: 1.4 μm
Fourth camera
0.3 MP VGA (ToF 3D depth sensing)
Video recording
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps), 1280x720 (HD)
7680x4320 (8K UHD) (24 fps), 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (960 fps)
7680x4320 (8K UHD) (24 fps), 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (960 fps)
Features
OIS, Time-lapse video, Continuous autofocus, Picture-taking during video recording
OIS, HDR, Time-lapse video, EIS
OIS, HDR, Time-lapse video, EIS
Front
12 MP
40 MP
10 MP
Video capture
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD)
Design
Dimensions
Weight
the average is 6.2 oz (178 g)
the average is 6.2 oz (178 g)
the average is 6.2 oz (178 g)
Materials
Back: Glass; Frame: Stainless steel
Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass 6); Frame: Aluminum
Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass 7); Frame: Stainless steel
Resistance
Water, Dust; IP 68
Water, Dust; IP 68
Water, Dust; IP 68
Biometrics
3D Face unlock
2D Face unlock, Ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint
2D Face unlock, Ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint
Features
Stylus
Cellular
5G
n2, n5, n41, n66, n71, n260, n261, SA, NSA, Sub-6, mmWave
SA, NSA