Excellent new deal makes Samsung's Galaxy S20+ oldie but goodie great again





As the name suggests, the Galaxy S20+ comes with a larger screen and overall more impressive specifications than the aforementioned 6.5-inch Fan Edition phone, so naturally, you'll have to pay a little more dough to get this 6.7-inch Snapdragon 865 powerhouse in refurbished condition today only.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G, Fully Unlocked, 128GB, Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty $379 99 Buy at Woot





At $379.99, it's hard to argue with the appeal of that blazing fast Qualcomm processor (by 2022's sub-$500 standards, at least), that expansive Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology and 3200 x 1440 pixel resolution, not to mention a 4,500mAh battery, quad rear-facing camera setup including a secondary 64MP telephoto sensor, and last but not least, a microSD card slot.





That latter feature is guaranteed to come in handy on this ultra-affordable 128GB storage model that also comes "fully unlocked", which probably means all of America's 4G LTE and 5G networks are supported with no exception and no compromise.





Backed by a 90-day Woot limited warranty, your S20+ "scratch & dent" refurbs may exhibit a "moderate level" of wear and tear including, well, scratches and dents in addition to possible dings (and other cosmetic defects), which is obviously to be expected for an almost two-and-a-half years old device.





But it doesn't look like you have anything to worry about in terms of actual functionality, and combined with those enduring hardware specs and absolutely stellar software support, that makes this deal a must-buy for hardcore Samsung fans on tight budgets.





Keep in mind that an Android 13 update is guaranteed and an Android 14 promotion is not completely out of the question for the Galaxy S20 lineup, which is not something you can very easily get for under 400 bucks right now. Speaking of, the S20 Plus will set you back a full four Benjamins in blue and gray hues for some reason while fetching 20 bucks less in black.



