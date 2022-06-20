 Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE is an excellent bargain for the first time in a long time - PhoneArena
Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE is an excellent bargain for the first time in a long time

Deals
Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE is an excellent bargain for the first time in a long time
Released back in the fall of 2020 to glowing reviews and massive consumer demand, the Galaxy S20 FE is obviously no longer one of the best Samsung phones money can buy, having only been replaced on that list by the more powerful but otherwise very similar S21 FE earlier this year.

With said Galaxy S21 FE model normally available for an arguably excessive $700 and rarely marked down by more than $100, hardcore fans of this dying breed of Samsung handsets might still be tempted by the S20 FE oldie... at the right price.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

256GB, 4G LTE, International, GSM Unlocked, Three Colors, New, Open Box
$319 99
Buy at Woot

Unfortunately, the world's largest smartphone manufacturer continues to charge a whopping $600 and up through its official US website, while Amazon currently has the factory unlocked Galaxy S20 FE 5G listed at $100 less.

But then there's the Amazon-owned Woot website, where an "international" S20 FE unit can be purchased for $319.99 for a limited time. Although these are technically new and unused devices, they're not also unopened, which is why they include a reduced 30-day warranty compared to most other items sold by Woot, not to mention Amazon itself or Samsung.

Another very important thing you need to keep in mind is that these GSM unlocked phones on sale here for 320 bucks a pop in your choice of cloud navy, cloud red, and cloud white colors will not work on any US 5G network.

Last but not necessarily least on the list of flaws that might stop you from scoring an otherwise very attractive deal, the "international" Galaxy S20 FE comes packing a Samsung-made Exynos 990 processor instead of a faster Snapdragon 865.

All that being said, this bad boy is still without a doubt considerably more powerful than today's best budget phones while accommodating a generous 256 gigs of data internally, supporting microSD storage expansion, sporting a silky smooth 120Hz 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, and easily offering all-day battery life with a large 4,500mAh cell under its plastic-and-metal hood. 

You can't really put a price on those undeniably great hardware specifications, and even if you could, it certainly wouldn't be $319.99, especially when you also add Android 12 software and a guaranteed future Android 13 update to the equation.

