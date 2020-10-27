iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Verizon Samsung Android Deals 5G

Here's how you can save an incredible $840 on Samsung's Galaxy S20+ 5G right now

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Oct 27, 2020, 9:04 AM
Here's how you can save an incredible $840 on Samsung's Galaxy S20+ 5G right now
With the Galaxy S21 lineup looking more and more underwhelming, nay, outright disappointing by the day, at least based on some very reliable leaked renders and many plausible rumors coming at us from left and right, it feels increasingly wise to snub Samsung's "next big thing" and instead pick up an existing member of the 5G-enabled Galaxy S20 family.

Obviously, these March 2020-released bad boys are not typically what we'd call affordable, but if you know where and when to look, you can considerably reduce their arguably excessive retail prices, often with no strings attached or only one or two relatively easy-to-meet conditions.

The latter applies to the latest Galaxy S20+ 5G deal available at Verizon, as you need to open a new line of service with the nation's largest mobile network operator to save a whopping $840 in total. Big Red, of course, will not just give you the money upfront, applying that massive discount to your account instead as bill credits for the duration of a two-year device payment plan you also have to sign up when purchasing the 6.7-inch Snapdragon 865 powerhouse.


All in all, you're looking at spending a measly 15 bucks a month for 24 months, amounting to a super-reasonable $360, down from the $1,199.99 list price of Verizon's Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G. Naturally, this puppy is equipped with everything it takes to tap into the carrier's blazing fast but terribly spotty 5G Ultra Wideband signaland access the nationwide but sluggish DSS-based 5G network recently launched in response to T-Mobile and AT&T's similar (but better) rollouts.

Under its premium glass-and-metal hood, the Galaxy S20 Plus hides a generous 12 gigs of memory paired with a, well, unimpressive 128 gigs of internal storage space. On the bright side, the phone also has a microSD card slot allowing you to easily expand that digital hoarding room with up to an additional 1TB. 

More importantly, the Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is a stunner, sporting a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and supporting 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, while the 4,500mAh battery is definitely large enough to handle the energy cravings of both that beautiful screen and the aforementioned mmWave 5G technology. 

The S20+ also features an incredibly versatile quad rear-facing camera system with a primary 12MP shooter and a 64MP telephoto lens, and unlike the Note 20 Ultra and the upcoming S21 series, this thing comes with both a 25W charger and a pair of AKG wired headphones in the box.

Galaxy S20+
  Display 6.7 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  Battery 4500 mAh
  OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

