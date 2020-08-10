What's in the US Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra box? No earphones, that's what

< Note 20 Ultra box Korea Note 20 Ultra box in the US >









That's right, Samsung is not listing any wired or wireless earphones in the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra boxes in its US store, as you can see from the preorder link below when you scroll to the bottom.













We've asked Samsung to confirm which markets get the full package - case, protector and AKG-branded earbuds with USB-C connector - but we already know the answer for the US, there will be none of those in the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra boxes here.









Between the lack of 256GB Note 20 models for the US , and skimping on any wired or wireless buds, are you a bit miffed about your consumer choice this Note season? Tell us in the poll below, and shout out in the comments.





Are you disappointed that the US Galaxy Note 20 series don't come with earphones in the box? Yes No Don't care Yes 60.91% No 11.75% Don't care 27.34%