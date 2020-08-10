Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

What's in the US Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra box? No earphones, that's what

by Daniel Petrov
Aug 10, 2020, 10:01 AM

Take a look at the side-by-side "what's in the box" contents pictured for the US models of the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, and for the Korean versions. Both are with Snapdragon 865+ chipset, mind you, do you see any differences?

That's right, Samsung is not listing any wired or wireless earphones in the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra boxes in its US store, as you can see from the preorder link below when you scroll to the bottom.



We've asked Samsung to confirm which markets get the full package - case, protector and AKG-branded earbuds with USB-C connector - but we already know the answer for the US, there will be none of those in the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra boxes here.

It looks like Samsung decided to be proactive, and beat Apple at its own rumored decision to omit the inclusion of any earphones in the expected compact and light on content iPhone 12 series boxes, at least here in the US. Oh, well, at least Samsung has included a charger, and you get Snapdragon 865+ in exchange for the USB-C buds in the US. In the motherland, though, you get both, and a case on top, sad.

Between the lack of 256GB Note 20 models for the US, and skimping on any wired or wireless buds, are you a bit miffed about your consumer choice this Note season? Tell us in the poll below, and shout out in the comments. 

Are you disappointed that the US Galaxy Note 20 series don't come with earphones in the box?

