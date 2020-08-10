What's in the US Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra box? No earphones, that's what
< Note 20 Ultra box Korea Note 20 Ultra box in the US >
Take a look at the side-by-side "what's in the box" contents pictured for the US models of the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, and for the Korean versions. Both are with Snapdragon 865+ chipset, mind you, do you see any differences?
We've asked Samsung to confirm which markets get the full package - case, protector and AKG-branded earbuds with USB-C connector - but we already know the answer for the US, there will be none of those in the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra boxes here.
It looks like Samsung decided to be proactive, and beat Apple at its own rumored decision to omit the inclusion of any earphones in the expected compact and light on content iPhone 12 series boxes, at least here in the US. Oh, well, at least Samsung has included a charger, and you get Snapdragon 865+ in exchange for the USB-C buds in the US. In the motherland, though, you get both, and a case on top, sad.
Between the lack of 256GB Note 20 models for the US, and skimping on any wired or wireless buds, are you a bit miffed about your consumer choice this Note season? Tell us in the poll below, and shout out in the comments.