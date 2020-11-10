iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Samsung Software updates Display

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: a third software update attempts to fix touchscreen issues

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Nov 10, 2020, 5:57 AM
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: a third software update attempts to fix touchscreen issues
The newly-released Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has seen a warm reception as it comes with flagship-grade specs but a more affordable price; however, some Galaxy S20 FE users have been experiencing issues with the device’s touchscreen recently. Samsung has issued two software updates to try and fix it, but those did not solve the issue and now the South-Korea-based tech giant is releasing the third one to address it.

SamMobile reports that the third consecutive software update, released by Samsung for owners of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is again not quite as successful in dealing with the touchscreen issues as it was supposed to be. The new update comes with build number G781BXXU1ATK1 and is currently reaching Snapdragon 865-powered Galaxy S20 FE devices.

Reportedly, some Galaxy S20 FE users have been experiencing certain unresponsiveness to the device’s touchscreen and the two previous updates by Samsung had attempted to fix it. An initial user report, after installing this third software update, states that the touchscreen issues have not been completely eliminated.

Now, this update has managed to fix a zoom-induced stutter that seems to be less visible. Users report that the issue is not completely resolved, but it has been improved by this update.

This update is expected to come to your Galaxy S20 FE in the coming weeks or days.

Related phones

Galaxy S20 FE
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.2
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.7
 Based on 3 Reviews
$699 View Amazon $580 Ebay
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, 103.4microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple 'One More Thing' event: what to expect and how to watch
Popular stories
Huawei Mate 40 Pro review
Popular stories
Huawei to sell Honor smartphone business for $15 billion
Popular stories
Early Samsung Galaxy S21 5G launch and key S21 Ultra specs are now essentially confirmed

Popular stories

Popular stories
FDA approves Apple Watch app that ends nightmares
Popular stories
All iPhone 12 mini preorder deals and prices at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T or Best Buy
Popular stories
A production drop proves the Galaxy Note 20 was a bad idea
Popular stories
Samsung launches improved version of Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Popular stories
Apple's iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are deeply discounted on Verizon ahead of Black Friday
Popular stories
Huge Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leak reveals announcement & release date, colors

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless