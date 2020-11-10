Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: a third software update attempts to fix touchscreen issues

The newly-released Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
has seen a warm reception as it comes with flagship-grade specs but a more affordable price; however, some Galaxy S20 FE
users have been experiencing issues with the device’s touchscreen recently. Samsung
has issued two software updates to try and fix it, but those did not solve the issue and now the South-Korea-based tech giant is releasing the third one to address it. SamMobile reports
that the third consecutive software update, released by Samsung for owners of the Samsung Galaxy S20
Fan Edition is again not quite as successful in dealing with the touchscreen issues as it was supposed to be. The new update comes with build number G781BXXU1ATK1 and is currently reaching Snapdragon 865-powered Galaxy S20 FE devices.
Reportedly, some Galaxy S20 FE users have been experiencing certain unresponsiveness to the device’s touchscreen and the two previous updates by Samsung had attempted to fix it. An initial user report
, after installing this third software update, states that the touchscreen issues have not been completely eliminated.
Now, this update has managed to fix a zoom-induced stutter that seems to be less visible. Users report that the issue is not completely resolved, but it has been improved by this update.
This update is expected to come to your Galaxy S20 FE in the coming weeks or days.
