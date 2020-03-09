Hot new eBay deal makes Samsung's Galaxy S10e more attractive than ever









If you don't like strings attached to your ultra-affordable phones, you'll need to settle for a refurbished unit in "good" cosmetic condition, with "minor scrapes or scratches" on its body due to handling.













These "B+ stock" items come with no valid US warranty in a "generic box" including all standard accessories, requiring you cough up a measly $299.95. You don't have to worry about the reliability of the eBay vendor offering this killer deal, as Bidallies maintains an almost flawless 99.6 percent positive feedback score based on close to 25,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months alone.





That means you can trust the veteran eBay member when it says the steeply discounted devices on sale here have been "reconditioned by qualified technicians", as well as "professionally tested and inspected" to guarantee they work properly. You're even free to choose between a GSM unlocked and Verizon-specific Galaxy S10e unit at 300 bucks apiece, although it's worth pointing out that the former is only available in a Prism Black hue, while the latter can be had in white or black.





Naturally, both variants are up for grabs in a "limited quantity" only, so you might want to hurry and pull the trigger if you dig great cameraphones with loads of processing power, expandable storage, and a rare combination of tradition and modernity with things like a conventional headphone jack in tow, as well as a hole punch design and love-it-or-hate-it side-mounted fingerprint scanner.



