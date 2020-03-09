Hot new eBay deal makes Samsung's Galaxy S10e more attractive than ever

T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Samsung Android Deals

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 09, 2020
The Galaxy S10e is the humblest member of Samsung's early 2019 flagship family, but with a Snapdragon 855 processor, at least 6 gigs of memory, an exceptional dual camera system, and a beautiful 5.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display in tow, this thing is obviously no pushover either, even by today's high-end standards.

In fact, the flat-screened and relatively compact powerhouse could be considered more attractive than ever after an official discount permanently dropping the handset's list price from $750 to $600 at Samsung. Of course, you can occasionally bring that even lower by meeting certain conditions, making compromises, or simply being in the right place at the right time.

If you don't like strings attached to your ultra-affordable phones, you'll need to settle for a refurbished unit in "good" cosmetic condition, with "minor scrapes or scratches" on its body due to handling.

These "B+ stock" items come with no valid US warranty in a "generic box" including all standard accessories, requiring you cough up a measly $299.95. You don't have to worry about the reliability of the eBay vendor offering this killer deal, as Bidallies maintains an almost flawless 99.6 percent positive feedback score based on close to 25,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months alone.

That means you can trust the veteran eBay member when it says the steeply discounted devices on sale here have been "reconditioned by qualified technicians", as well as "professionally tested and inspected" to guarantee they work properly. You're even free to choose between a GSM unlocked and Verizon-specific Galaxy S10e unit at 300 bucks apiece, although it's worth pointing out that the former is only available in a Prism Black hue, while the latter can be had in white or black.

Naturally, both variants are up for grabs in a "limited quantity" only, so you might want to hurry and pull the trigger if you dig great cameraphones with loads of processing power, expandable storage, and a rare combination of tradition and modernity with things like a conventional headphone jack in tow, as well as a hole punch design and love-it-or-hate-it side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

$511.99 Samsung Galaxy S10e on Amazon
$384.00 Samsung Galaxy S10e on eBay

