Save $200 on the Galaxy S10e at Best Buy before Samsung price cut
As such, both US retailers offer a $200 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S10e, but if you don't mind activating the smartphone right away, you can save another $50 at Best Buy. That being said, customers can now buy an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e for either $500 or $550, depending on whether or not they are willing to activate it with AT&T or Verizon.
On top of that, customers who activate the Samsung Galaxy S10e with Sprint will be able to get for as low as $450, an even better deal, which requires a new line or new account (upgrades are not eligible for the promotion).
1 Comment
1. androiduser
Posts: 571; Member since: Jun 18, 2014
posted on 5 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):