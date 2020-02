Save $200 on the Galaxy S10e at Best Buy before Samsung price cut

As some of you probably already know, Samsung announced a permanent price cut for its Galaxy S10 lineup, but the new prices aren't available yet, which means you still have to pay the usual outright prices.The South Korean company didn't reveal the date when the new prices will go live, but it's probably going to coincide with the date the Galaxy S20 series goes on sale – March 6. Until then, Amazon and Best Buy are dropping the Galaxy S10e price lower than what Samsung announced last week.As such, both US retailers offer a $200 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S10e , but if you don't mind activating the smartphone right away, you can save another $50 at Best Buy. That being said, customers can now buy an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e for either $500 or $550, depending on whether or not they are willing to activate it with AT&T or Verizon.On top of that, customers who activate the Samsung Galaxy S10e with Sprint will be able to get for as low as $450, an even better deal, which requires a new line or new account (upgrades are not eligible for the promotion).