AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Deals

Save $200 on the Galaxy S10e at Best Buy before Samsung price cut

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 16, 2020, 10:43 AM
Save $200 on the Galaxy S10e at Best Buy before Samsung price cut
As some of you probably already know, Samsung announced a permanent price cut for its Galaxy S10 lineup, but the new prices aren't available yet, which means you still have to pay the usual outright prices.

The South Korean company didn't reveal the date when the new prices will go live, but it's probably going to coincide with the date the Galaxy S20 series goes on sale – March 6. Until then, Amazon and Best Buy are dropping the Galaxy S10e price lower than what Samsung announced last week.

As such, both US retailers offer a $200 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S10e, but if you don't mind activating the smartphone right away, you can save another $50 at Best Buy. That being said, customers can now buy an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e for either $500 or $550, depending on whether or not they are willing to activate it with AT&T or Verizon.

On top of that, customers who activate the Samsung Galaxy S10e with Sprint will be able to get for as low as $450, an even better deal, which requires a new line or new account (upgrades are not eligible for the promotion).
$519.30 Samsung Galaxy S10e on Amazon
$430.00 Samsung Galaxy S10e on eBay

Related phones

Galaxy S10e
Samsung Galaxy S10e OS: View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.2
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.3
 Based on 4 Reviews
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3100 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

androiduser
Reply

1. androiduser

Posts: 571; Member since: Jun 18, 2014

I'd rather buy a pixel 3 since it's significantly cheaper, has a better camera, comes with stock Android, has 18:9 aspect ratio, and better front facing stereo speakers.

posted on 5 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

Apple's latest iPad tops Amazon's best seller list while it's on sale
Apple's latest iPad tops Amazon's best seller list while it's on sale
-$200
The best value in tech just got better with a killer new OnePlus 7T deal
The best value in tech just got better with a killer new OnePlus 7T deal
-$598
The powerful LG G8X ThinQ is on sale at a crazy low price at Best Buy
The powerful LG G8X ThinQ is on sale at a crazy low price at Best Buy
-$500
B&H has Google's high-end Pixel 3 XL on sale at an unbeatable discount
B&H has Google's high-end Pixel 3 XL on sale at an unbeatable discount
-$400
Best Buy is offering massive new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL discounts for Verizon customers
Best Buy is offering massive new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL discounts for Verizon customers
-$40
Facebook discounts the Portal Mini smart display, but it's cheaper on Amazon
Facebook discounts the Portal Mini smart display, but it's cheaper on Amazon

Popular stories

This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: specs, size and design comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: specs, size and design comparison
Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless