Samsung's excellent Galaxy S10e is on sale at a new all-time low price with 90-day warranty

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 20, 2019, 6:43 AM
If a variation of a flagship Samsung smartphone design with a reasonable price point and not too many compromises sounds like an attractive concept to you, the upcoming Galaxy S10 Lite may end up being somewhat of a disappointment.

Luckily, there's always the Galaxy S10e, which wasn't exactly incredibly affordable to begin with either, at $750 and up. But the flat-screened 5.8-incher can be purchased for as little as $349.99 right now from a top-rated eBay seller. Given the extent of that discount, you might have already guessed we're looking at refurbished units here.

On the bright side, Cellfeee, a very experienced vendor with an almost spotless reputation for selling high-quality gadgets at unbeatable prices, vouches for the flawless functionality of the S10e devices on sale in a "limited quantity" in Prism Black only at the time of this writing. These are likely to show "signs of wear like scratches, scuffs, and minor nicks on the screen or body", but they also come with a 90-day warranty providing a little peace of mind for professional bargain hunters.

Factory unlocked for unrestricted use on both GSM and CDMA networks nationwide, your substantially marked-down Galaxy S10e will not come in its original packaging, including however a certified charging cable and UL approved power adapter. In terms of specs and features, this thing is impossible to beat in the sub-$400 segment, sporting a beautiful Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and a hole punch situated in the top right corner while packing a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 855 processor.

You also get a fairly generous 128 gigs of storage space and 6 gigs of memory under the hood of this particular variant, as well as a reasonably sized 3,100mAh battery. The side-mounted fingerprint scanner can be considered a strong point rather than a major weakness in terms of speed, accuracy, and security, while the 12 + 16MP dual rear-facing camera setup is by no means a pushover either. Granted, the Galaxy S10 Lite is expected to bring a bunch of important upgrades to the table, but something tells us you will never be able to score that bad boy for just 350 bucks.

