Samsung's Galaxy Ring might be available in more sizes pretty soon
At its latest Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung expanded its lineup of foldable phones with the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The company also introduced its latest smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Watch Ultra. But that was not all, as the tech giant has also finally unveiled its first-ever smart ring, the Galaxy Ring, which soon might come in even more sizes.
Renowned tipster Max Jambor recently shared on X that Samsung is planning to introduce two more size options for the Galaxy Ring. It looks like sizes 14 and 15 are set to roll out in the coming weeks.
Alright, enough about sizes – let's talk style! The Galaxy Ring has a sleek and minimalist design, available in three stylish colors:
Think of it as a fitness tracker that sits comfortably on your finger. It pairs perfectly with Galaxy phones and requires the Samsung Health app to track your health stats. Overall, if you are into getting health and fitness insights but prefer something more subtle than a smartwatch, a smart ring might just be your perfect match.
Two more size options for the Galaxy Ring
The Galaxy Ring will be available in two additional sizes, 14 and 15, in the coming weeks pic.twitter.com/00vP18RAKq— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) September 20, 2024
Currently, the Galaxy Ring is available in 9 sizes, ranging from 5 to 13. With the addition of two larger sizes, the ring will become accessible for those with bigger hands, too. Considering how different everyone's ring sizes are, I think it is a smart move by Samsung to offer more options soon – ensuring more people can find the perfect fit.
If you're thinking about snagging a Galaxy Ring but need help deciding what size to get, Samsung has you covered with a sizing kit. Your usual ring size might not be the best match because of the sensors inside the ring. That's why the Galaxy Ring Sizing Kit includes samples of all available sizes. It's a smart idea to use the kit to nail down your perfect fit before making a purchase.
Video credit – Samsung
- Titanium Silver
- Titanium Gold
- Titanium Black
