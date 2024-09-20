Samsung's Galaxy Ring might be available in more sizes pretty soon

Two more size options for the Galaxy Ring

The Galaxy Ring will be available in two additional sizes, 14 and 15, in the coming weeks





Renowned tipster Max Jambor recently shared on X that Samsung is planning to introduce two more size options for the. It looks like sizes 14 and 15 are set to roll out in the coming weeks.Currently, theis available in 9 sizes, ranging from 5 to 13. With the addition of two larger sizes, the ring will become accessible for those with bigger hands, too. Considering how different everyone's ring sizes are, I think it is a smart move by Samsung to offer more options soon – ensuring more people can find the perfect fit.If you're thinking about snagging abut need help deciding what size to get, Samsung has you covered with a sizing kit. Your usual ring size might not be the best match because of the sensors inside the ring. That's why theSizing Kit includes samples of all available sizes. It's a smart idea to use the kit to nail down your perfect fit before making a purchase.