Samsung's Galaxy Ring might be available in more sizes pretty soon

At its latest Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung expanded its lineup of foldable phones with the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The company also introduced its latest smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Watch Ultra. But that was not all, as the tech giant has also finally unveiled its first-ever smart ring, the Galaxy Ring, which soon might come in even more sizes.

Two more size options for the Galaxy Ring


Renowned tipster Max Jambor recently shared on X that Samsung is planning to introduce two more size options for the Galaxy Ring. It looks like sizes 14 and 15 are set to roll out in the coming weeks.


Currently, the Galaxy Ring is available in 9 sizes, ranging from 5 to 13. With the addition of two larger sizes, the ring will become accessible for those with bigger hands, too. Considering how different everyone's ring sizes are, I think it is a smart move by Samsung to offer more options soon – ensuring more people can find the perfect fit.

If you're thinking about snagging a Galaxy Ring but need help deciding what size to get, Samsung has you covered with a sizing kit. Your usual ring size might not be the best match because of the sensors inside the ring. That's why the Galaxy Ring Sizing Kit includes samples of all available sizes. It's a smart idea to use the kit to nail down your perfect fit before making a purchase.

Alright, enough about sizes – let's talk style! The Galaxy Ring has a sleek and minimalist design, available in three stylish colors:

  • Titanium Silver
  • Titanium Gold
  • Titanium Black

Think of it as a fitness tracker that sits comfortably on your finger. It pairs perfectly with Galaxy phones and requires the Samsung Health app to track your health stats. Overall, if you are into getting health and fitness insights but prefer something more subtle than a smartwatch, a smart ring might just be your perfect match.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless