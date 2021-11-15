Feeling nostalgic? This dirt-cheap (new) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 may well cheer you up

Feeling nostalgic? This dirt-cheap (new) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 may well cheer you up0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Of course, three years can often feel like an eternity in the ever-shifting mobile tech arena, but almost everything about this instant S Pen-wielding classic has changed, starting with the Galaxy Note moniker itself, which is (probably) a thing of the past now.
The Galaxy Note 9 even comes with a good old fashioned headphone jack, microSD card slot, and both a charger and wired earphones in the box, fetching a measly $289.99 today only in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.
That should be enough to give you a little peace of mind, and while it's certainly important to remember that all software support has been recently halted, it's equally worth highlighting that the hardware specifications are yet to show their age.
At less than three Benjamins, it's decidedly hard to argue with the appeal of a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED beaut rocking an ultra-high-res display with thin and (almost) symmetrical bezels, as well as a decent 6 gigs of RAM paired with 128GB internal storage space, a hefty 4,000mAh battery supporting 15W charging speeds, a water and dust-resistant body made from a premium combination of metal and glass, and two 12MP rear-facing snappers that are... likely still solid by low-cost mid-range standards.