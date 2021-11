Feeling nostalgic? This dirt-cheap (new) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 may well cheer you up

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Of course, three years can often feel like an eternity in the ever-shifting mobile tech arena, but almost everything about this instant S Pen-wielding classic has changed, starting with the Galaxy Note moniker itself, which is (probably) a thing of the past now





If you're not necessarily a fan of hole punch screens, under-display fingerprint sensors and selfie shooters, vertically aligned rear cameras, and optional styluses, it's actually not too late to own a piece of history... at a phenomenally low price.





The Galaxy Note 9 even comes with a good old fashioned headphone jack, microSD card slot, and both a charger and wired earphones in the box, fetching a measly $289.99 today only in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.





As you can imagine, new Note 9 units are not exactly easy to come by these days, and although you're looking at an "international" variant here (compatible with most GSM networks around the world including AT&T and T-Mobile stateside), Woot is ready to throw in a 90-day warranty at no extra cost for you.





That should be enough to give you a little peace of mind, and while it's certainly important to remember that all software support has been recently halted , it's equally worth highlighting that the hardware specifications are yet to show their age.





At less than three Benjamins, it's decidedly hard to argue with the appeal of a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED beaut rocking an ultra-high-res display with thin and (almost) symmetrical bezels, as well as a decent 6 gigs of RAM paired with 128GB internal storage space, a hefty 4,000mAh battery supporting 15W charging speeds, a water and dust-resistant body made from a premium combination of metal and glass, and two 12MP rear-facing snappers that are... likely still solid by low-cost mid-range standards.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Looking at the Galaxy S21 family and the prospective designs of the fast-approaching S22 series (especially the Ultra model ), it's hard to fathom that it's only been three years since Samsung released the Galaxy Note 9