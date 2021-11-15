Notification Center

Samsung Android Deals

Feeling nostalgic? This dirt-cheap (new) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 may well cheer you up

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking at the Galaxy S21 family and the prospective designs of the fast-approaching S22 series (especially the Ultra model), it's hard to fathom that it's only been three years since Samsung released the Galaxy Note 9

Of course, three years can often feel like an eternity in the ever-shifting mobile tech arena, but almost everything about this instant S Pen-wielding classic has changed, starting with the Galaxy Note moniker itself, which is (probably) a thing of the past now.

If you're not necessarily a fan of hole punch screens, under-display fingerprint sensors and selfie shooters, vertically aligned rear cameras, and optional styluses, it's actually not too late to own a piece of history... at a phenomenally low price.

Samsung Galaxy Note9

Dual SIM, 128GB, Ocean Blue, GSM Only, International, New

$289 99
Buy at Woot

The Galaxy Note 9 even comes with a good old fashioned headphone jack, microSD card slot, and both a charger and wired earphones in the box, fetching a measly $289.99 today only in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.

As you can imagine, new Note 9 units are not exactly easy to come by these days, and although you're looking at an "international" variant here (compatible with most GSM networks around the world including AT&T and T-Mobile stateside), Woot is ready to throw in a 90-day warranty at no extra cost for you.

That should be enough to give you a little peace of mind, and while it's certainly important to remember that all software support has been recently halted, it's equally worth highlighting that the hardware specifications are yet to show their age.

At less than three Benjamins, it's decidedly hard to argue with the appeal of a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED beaut rocking an ultra-high-res display with thin and (almost) symmetrical bezels, as well as a decent 6 gigs of RAM paired with 128GB internal storage space, a hefty 4,000mAh battery supporting 15W charging speeds, a water and dust-resistant body made from a premium combination of metal and glass, and two 12MP rear-facing snappers that are... likely still solid by low-cost mid-range standards.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review
featured
featured
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review
Aug 16, 2018, 7:54 AM, by John Velasco
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ vs Galaxy Note 9
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ vs Galaxy Note 9
Aug 23, 2019, 9:13 AM, by Peter Kostadinov
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 battery life test results are out
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 battery life test results are out
Aug 16, 2018, 4:47 AM, by Victor Hristov
Hot new update marks the end of an era for Samsung's Galaxy Note 9
Hot new update marks the end of an era for Samsung's Galaxy Note 9
Oct 16, 2020, 3:27 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Note9 specs
Samsung Galaxy Note9 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
9.5
$290 Special Woot $400 Samsung $450 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2960 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

