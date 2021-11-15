Feeling nostalgic? This dirt-cheap (new) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 may well cheer you up

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Of course, three years can often feel like an eternity in the ever-shifting mobile tech arena, but almost everything about this instant S Pen-wielding classic has changed, starting with the Galaxy Note moniker itself, which is (probably) a thing of the past now





If you're not necessarily a fan of hole punch screens, under-display fingerprint sensors and selfie shooters, vertically aligned rear cameras, and optional styluses, it's actually not too late to own a piece of history... at a phenomenally low price.





The Galaxy Note 9 even comes with a good old fashioned headphone jack, microSD card slot, and both a charger and wired earphones in the box, fetching a measly $289.99 today only in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.





As you can imagine, new Note 9 units are not exactly easy to come by these days, and although you're looking at an "international" variant here (compatible with most GSM networks around the world including AT&T and T-Mobile stateside), Woot is ready to throw in a 90-day warranty at no extra cost for you.





That should be enough to give you a little peace of mind, and while it's certainly important to remember that all software support has been recently halted , it's equally worth highlighting that the hardware specifications are yet to show their age.





At less than three Benjamins, it's decidedly hard to argue with the appeal of a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED beaut rocking an ultra-high-res display with thin and (almost) symmetrical bezels, as well as a decent 6 gigs of RAM paired with 128GB internal storage space, a hefty 4,000mAh battery supporting 15W charging speeds, a water and dust-resistant body made from a premium combination of metal and glass, and two 12MP rear-facing snappers that are... likely still solid by low-cost mid-range standards.



