Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is no longer eligible for monthly security updates

If Samsung’s decision to not renew the ‘Galaxy Note’ trademark
wasn’t bad enough, there’s more disappointing news for the Galaxy Note owners as the South Korean brand is now downgrading support for one of its most popular flagships.
The Galaxy Note 9 will now receive quarterly updates
Three years after hitting shelves, the Galaxy Note 9
has been removed (via 9to5Google
) from Samsung’s monthly updates list. It means the former flagship smartphone is no longer eligible to receive security patches every month.
Instead, the Seoul-based brand is moving the smartphone to a quarterly security updates schedule. It means owners will still receive some support, though it’s also a sign that support is coming to an end.
The Galaxy Note 9’s quarterly updates should last for around twelve months, before it gets dropped down again to biannual updates. Samsung
's biannual support should last for an extra year, before support is discontinued entirely.
Samsung’s latest update for the Galaxy Note 9 was the August 2021 security patch, which means it’s now not due another update until November 2021. Replacing the Galaxy Note 9 on the monthly security updates page are the Galaxy Z Fold 3
and Galaxy Z Flip 3
.