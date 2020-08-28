Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Samsung Android 5G

The 5G Galaxy Note 20 series is already a massive success in the UK

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Aug 28, 2020, 9:42 AM
The 5G Galaxy Note 20 series is already a massive success in the UK
The Samsung Galaxy S20 launch was a recipe for disaster. It combined massive price hikes with an unexpected global pandemic, and people worried Samsung would repeat the same mistakes with the Galaxy Note 20 series.

But if demand in the UK is anything to go by, Samsung seems to have successfully navigated the situation. 

Demand for Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 series is up almost 50%


Samsung UK has today announced that its Galaxy Note 20 series has shattered local pre-order records. Demand for the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra is up an incredible 49% in comparison to the Galaxy Note 10 line.

Across the entire Galaxy Note 20 series, the Mystic Bronze finish has proven to be the most in-demand amongst Samsung customers. The company says it has accounted for a whopping 46% of sales so far.

It didn’t reveal how the other colors performed locally. The Galaxy Note 20 is sold in Mystic Green, Mystic Gray, and Mystic Bronze, whereas the Note 20 Ultra can be purchased in Mystic Black, Mystic White, and Mystic Bronze.

“Note customers are amongst our most loyal base and it’s fantastic to see so much excitement for this powerful device” – Conor Pierce, Corporate Vice President UK & Ireland, Samsung Electronics.

Samsung chose not to provide a breakdown of UK sales by model either. Considering the less-than-stellar Galaxy Note 20 reviews and Samsung’s focus on the Note 20 Ultra with marketing, though, it’s safe to assume the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is probably the most popular.

What do the Note 20 & Note 20 Ultra bring to the table?


The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, for those of you that don’t know, sports a massive 120Hz 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display that boasts curved edges, a small punch hole for the selfie camera, and incredibly thin bezels.

It’s coupled with the Exynos 990 and a 256/12GB configuration in Europe as standard. Buyers in the United States receive the faster Snapdragon 865+ instead, but have to settle for only 128GB of storage in the base model.

Samsung’s cheaper Galaxy Note 20, on the other hand, retains these internal configurations but drops down to 8GB of RAM. It also settles for a flat 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display that supports a 60Hz refresh rate.

Keeping things running at all times is a 4,500mAh battery inside the Note 20 Ultra and a 4,300mAh cell inside the smaller device. Like all other Galaxy Note smartphones, both products incorporate the S Pen stylus.

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

10.0
 Based on 3 Reviews
$1150 $1229 $1299 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3088 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
$921 $845 $999 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

