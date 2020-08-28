The 5G Galaxy Note 20 series is already a massive success in the UK

Demand for Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 series is up almost 50%

Samsung UK has today announced that its Galaxy Note 20 series has shattered local pre-order records. Demand for the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra is up an incredible 49% in comparison to the Galaxy Note 10 line.Across the entire Galaxy Note 20 series, the Mystic Bronze finish has proven to be the most in-demand amongst Samsung customers. The company says it has accounted for a whopping 46% of sales so far.It didn’t reveal how the other colors performed locally. The Galaxy Note 20 is sold in Mystic Green, Mystic Gray, and Mystic Bronze, whereas the Note 20 Ultra can be purchased in Mystic Black, Mystic White, and Mystic Bronze.





Samsung chose not to provide a breakdown of UK sales by model either. Considering the less-than-stellar Galaxy Note 20 reviews and Samsung’s focus on the Note 20 Ultra with marketing, though, it’s safe to assume the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is probably the most popular.

What do the Note 20 & Note 20 Ultra bring to the table?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, for those of you that don’t know, sports a massive 120Hz 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display that boasts curved edges, a small punch hole for the selfie camera, and incredibly thin bezels.



It’s coupled with the Exynos 990 and a 256/12GB configuration in Europe as standard. Buyers in the United States receive the faster Snapdragon 865+ instead, but have to settle for only 128GB of storage in the base model.



Samsung’s cheaper Galaxy Note 20, on the other hand, retains these internal configurations but drops down to 8GB of RAM. It also settles for a flat 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display that supports a 60Hz refresh rate.

Keeping things running at all times is a 4,500mAh battery inside the Note 20 Ultra and a 4,300mAh cell inside the smaller device. Like all other Galaxy Note smartphones, both products incorporate the S Pen stylus.



