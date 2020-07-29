Massive new discount makes the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite an absolute bargain





If the Note 20 Lite (or Note 20 Fan Edition) doesn't materialize, that might be because the "standard" Galaxy Note 20 5G is widely expected to make a number of significant compromises and cut some surprising corners to keep the price point at a reasonable level.





Of course, the 4G LTE-only Note 10 Lite is still far cheaper than our most optimistic expectations for the 6.7-inch Note 20, normally fetching $550 at retailers like B&H Photo Video in an unlocked variant made specifically for Latin America but fully compatible with US GSM operators.





A similar version of the 6.7-inch Galaxy Note 10 Lite is currently available an at outright mind-blowing price of $384.99 on eBay in Aura Glow and Aura Black hues. These "international" units are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, mind you, shipping in their original, sealed packaging from a very trustworthy US-based vendor called Never MSRP. This rocks a 99.7 percent positive feedback score at the time of this writing from more than 11,000 customer ratings collected in the last 12 months alone.













In other words, you have absolutely nothing to worry about in terms of the delivery and advertised condition of the unlocked devices on sale here, which should also work on both AT&T and T-Mobile without a hitch. Keep in mind that, unlike the S10 Lite, the Note 10 Lite has never been officially released stateside, but the handset's design and specifications arguably make this new deal an unmissable bargain nonetheless.





We're talking about an S Pen-wielding phone here with a beautiful Super AMOLED display in tow sporting a centered hole punch and razor-thin bezels. Meanwhile, the build quality is about as premium as what we expect the Note 20 to offer, pairing a "glasstic" (aka plastic) back with an aluminum frame. Believe it or not, the 4,500mAh battery inside the Note 10 Lite is larger than the 4,300mAh cell tipped for the Note 20, although the Exynos 9810 is not exactly the world's most impressive processor.





On the bright side, the three 12MP rear-facing cameras are pretty great for the sub-$400 segment, and the same goes for the 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage combination of this particular Note 10 Lite configuration available for 385 bucks. The heavily discounted handset even comes with a microSD card slot and headphone jack, both of which should be missing from the Note 20's list of features.



