Samsung Galaxy M55s leaked renders show the phone from almost every angle

Samsung
Samsung Galaxy M55s
Samsung Galaxy M55s | Image credit: SmartPrix
Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy M55 in India, only that the South Korean handset maker has decided to call it Galaxy M55s instead. Although judging by their names these should be at least slightly different devices, their specs sheet confirms that they’re actually the same device.

The folks at SmartPrix got their hands on several high-quality renders showing the Galaxy M55s from just about every angle. Unsurprisingly, this looks very much like the Galaxy M55, which was launched globally back in Spring and is known in India as Galaxy F55.

The renders leaked come with the phone’s full specs sheet attached to them, which, disappointingly, confirms that the Galaxy M55, Galaxy F55 and Galaxy M55s are in fact the same device.

Samsung Galaxy M55s leaked renders show the phone from almost every angle
Samsung Galaxy M55s | Image credit: SmartPrix

If SmartPrix’s report proves to be accurate, then we’re looking at a standard mid-range phone equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable via microSD card up to 1TB).

Also, the Galaxy M55s is said to sport a large 6.67-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. On the back, the phone packs a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS (optical image stabilization), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy M55s features a large 50-megapixel front-facing camera that can capture 4K videos, just like the main camera. The phone will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W wired charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M55s leaked renders show the phone from almost every angle
Samsung Galaxy M55s | Image credit: SmartPrix

Other highlights of the phone include a fingerprint sensor, NFC (Near Field Communication) support, stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C 2.0, and dual SIM support.

It’s unclear when Samsung will introduce the Galaxy M55s in India, but we hope it will be priced a bit more competitive, otherwise people will just buy the Galaxy F55, which is essentially the same phone.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.webp
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

