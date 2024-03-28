Up Next:
Samsung Galaxy M55 is official with Snapdragon power and faster charging
Somewhat quietly, Samsung has just announced its new Galaxy M55 in Brazil. Unlike the usual trend where Galaxy M-series phones share similar specs with their Galaxy A-series counterparts, the M55 takes a different route.
It features several changes, including a larger display, a different chipset, and faster charging, setting it apart from the recently introduced Galaxy A55 and its sibling, the Galaxy A35.
The Galaxy M55 boasts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with FHD+ resolution. It supports a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and offers up to 1,000 nits peak brightness. Additionally, the device features an optical under-display fingerprint scanner for secure unlocking. The front-facing camera, housed inside a punch-hole cutout, packs an impressive 50MP.
Speaking of the camera, the Galaxy M55 features a triple camera setup on the back. This setup includes a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro camera. The choice of a 50MP main camera may come as a surprise, especially considering that its predecessor, the Galaxy M54, unveiled around the same time last year, boasted a larger 108-megapixel main camera.
Moving on to the chipset, the Galaxy M55 opts for a different processor than its predecessor and other siblings like the Galaxy A55. Samsung has chosen to switch from the in-house Exynos chipset and instead incorporates the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 in the Galaxy M55. The phone is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with the option to expand storage up to 1TB via a microSD card.
In terms of software, the Galaxy M55 comes pre-installed with the latest One UI 6.1, based on Android 14. Samsung pledges to provide 4 Android updates and 5 years of security patches for the device.
Like the Galaxy A55, the new mid-ranger also supports Samsung Knox Vault, a system designed to safeguard sensitive data like PINs, passwords, and patterns. This system stores such data in separate tamper-resistant storage to shield against software and hardware threats, including voltage faults, high temperatures, and more.
The Galaxy M55 is equipped with a sizable 5,000mAh battery, a slight downgrade from its predecessor's 6,000mAh battery. However, Samsung has stepped up the game in terms of charging speed this time around. The Galaxy M55 supports 45W fast charging, with Samsung claiming it can provide a 70% charge in just 30 minutes.
Where exactly, aside from Brazil, the phone will be available is uncertain at the moment. However, the Galaxy M55 will likely be released only in specific countries. As for the price, the Galaxy M55 is listed for BRL 2,999 (~$600) in Brazil, making it quite pricey considering its specs. However, it's possible that it could be cheaper in other markets.
Now, let's dive deeper into the Galaxy M55 and explore its features. The Galaxy M55 bears a striking resemblance to many of its mid-range counterparts by Samsung. It sports rounded edges and a flat display with a centered front camera hole. While its bezels aren't overly thick, the bottom bezel appears slightly thicker than the others. The device is available in two color options: Dark Blue and Light Green.
Galaxy M55 camera setup (Image Credit–Samsung)
Image Credit–Samsung
Image Credit–Samsung
Image Credit–Samsung
The US may not be among the countries where the Galaxy M55 is released. If you're in search of a budget-friendly Galaxy smartphone, you might want to consider the latest Galaxy A35, especially since Samsung has chosen not to sell the Galaxy A55 in the US. Alternatively, the Galaxy S23 FE could also be a good option.
