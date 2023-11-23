Honor 100 series premiers Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset
While Black Friday is about to start in the United States, the Chinese customers had a very busy day, as at least three handset manufacturers introduced new products today: Oppo, ZTE, and honor.
Unlike Reno11 and Red Magic 9 Pro, honor 100 is a mid-range smartphone that premiers Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. On top of that, both the basic honor 100 and the improved model, honor 100 pro, come equipped with a custom-made RF chip C1 that promises better calls even in areas with weak signal reception.
The phone is powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery and ships with MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13 right out of the box. The phone is now available for purchase in China in four different colors – black, blue, purple, and white, for just $350 (12/256GB model).
On the other hand, the honor 100 pro is the company’s new flagship. Equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with 12/256GB or 16/1TB storage, the honor 100 pro is a real beast when it comes to performance.
Just like the basic model, the honor 100 pro is powered by a large 5,000 mAh battery that features 100W fast charging support, as well as 66W wireless charging support.
Honor is now selling the 100 Pro in China for $480 for the 12/256GB model or $620 for the 16/1TB variant. The phone is available in four different colors: black, blue, purple, and white.
The vanilla honor 100 sports a large 6.7-inch OLED display that features an under-display fingerprint sensor and houses a big 50-megapixel selfie snapper. On the back, the mid-range phone packs a dual-camera that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization) and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.
Honor’s new flagship comes with a 6.78-inch OLED display and a triple camera setup: 50-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, 32-megapixel telephoto shooter.
