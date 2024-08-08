Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Samsung Galaxy M55s benchmark test reveals partial specs

By
Samsung Galaxy M55s benchmark test reveals partial specs
Samsung plans to launch at least one more Galaxy M series phone that will borrow many of the features packed inside the Galaxy M55. The Galaxy M55s (SM-M558B) is expected to be introduced very soon since it’s already been spotted at various certification organizations and benchmark aggregators.

Unfortunately, we still don’t have information about what’s actually different between the Galaxy M55 and M55s. What we do know courtesy to the latest benchmark test on Geekbench is that the phones share the same chipset and the same amount of memory.

The latest Galaxy M55s benchmark test reveals that the phone will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, just like the regular Galaxy M55. Also, at least one version of the phone packs 8GB RAM. Again, this is exactly the same amount of memory that the Galaxy M55 features.

Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy M55s runs on Android 14, which is exactly what the Galaxy M55 shipped with. It’s safe to say that both phones will receive Android 15 updates, but this is a discussion for another time.

The main difference(s) between the Galaxy M55 and M55s might involve a bigger/smaller camera and/or battery, but we don’t rule out a different type of display too.

Samsung Galaxy M55 at a glance

  • Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • Memory: 8/128GB, 8/256GB, 12/256GB
  • Camera: 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh, 45W wired charging

The last time I remember Samsung launching an “s” version of an M Series phone dates from back 2020. The Galaxy M31 and M31s were introduced about five months apart from each other and they had many specs in common like chipset, battery, front camera, and memory.

What the Galaxy M31 and M31s didn’t have in common is the display and camera configuration, which might be the case with the M55 and M55s too but take this with a grain of salt until we have more information about the latter.

Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

