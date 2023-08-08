Samsung Galaxy Flip history: The clamshell phone made a shocking return

Quick Links:

Key Features and upgrades:

5G connectivity.

Upgraded Snapdragon 865+ processor.

Improved Flex Mode capabilities.

External notifications on the cover display.

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Key Features and upgrades:

Larger cover display and new design.

IPX8 water resistance.

More durable Armor Aluminum frame.

Enhanced multitasking with Flex Mode and multiwindow split screen.

Upgraded Snapdragon 888 5G processor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Key Features and upgrades:

Further design refinements.

Upgraded Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

Better camera quality.

Bigger 3,700mAh battery.

Key Features and upgrades:

Larger and now usable cover screen.

The phone closes with no gap.

Upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Double the storage (256GB) in the base model.

Improved image processing algorithms.

Final Thoughts

Building upon the success of its predecessor, theG aimed to future-proof the foldable experience by incorporating 5G connectivity and also address some minor concerns and gripes with the cover screen.External notifications came on the cover display, providing quick and convenient access to essential information. TheG remained largely the same device as the original Flip, with one big hardware difference. It's ticking heart.The upgraded Snapdragon 865+ processor enhanced performance, making the device more powerful and efficient. Flex mode capabilities were improved, enabling users to utilize the device at various angles for tasks like video calls and selfies.While the existence of theG was a bit controversial, after all the phone launched a couple of months after the original non-5G model, it was again clear that Samsung wants to create a separate line of devices to complement the Fold. And that's how the Galaxy Z Flip series was born.The Galaxy Z Flip 3 marked a significant step forward in the evolution of foldable smartphones. The design was reimagined with a different layout for the camera system, and the external display. The larger cover display allowed users to interact with notifications, widgets, and calls more comfortably. Still, you couldn't use the cover screen to type any text or respond to messages, emails, etc.The introduction of IPX8 water resistance brought durability to new heights, making the Galaxy Z Flip 3 the first foldable device to sport such a level of water resistance. The Armor Aluminum frame increased sturdiness, while the improved Flex Mode and multiwindow split screen provided enhanced multitasking capabilities.Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 sold really well. Samsung shipped 4.6 million units of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, accounting for more than half of the whole foldable market. People were loving the Galaxy Z Flip.With the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung decided to play it extra safe, maybe due to the huge success of its predecessor. The upgrades were so incremental that people failed to recognize the phone next to the previous model.That's not to say there weren't upgrades. Samsung refined the design, opting for a matte finish and a glossy frame. The processor inside the phone was the best at the time, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the main camera used a bigger sensor, and there were some upgrades to the image processing algorithms, resulting in better photos.The battery was expanded to 3,700 mAh, a substantial upgrade compared to the 3,400 mAh cell in the previous model, which unsurprisingly resulted in better battery life. All in all, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 fell victim to the lack of competition at the time, but Samsung managed to keep the $999 starting price, and the device sold reasonably well.Speaking of lack of competition, the competitors came, and they hit hard. Models such as the Oppo Find N2 Flip and the Motorola Razr Plus debuted with features and designs the Flip series couldn't offer. It was time for Samsung to react.Theaddressed one of the biggest drawbacks and complaints about the Galaxy Z Flip series over the years. The limited functionality of the cover screen. The new and bigger 3,4-inch external screen now supported third-party apps, such as YouTube, Google Maps, and Netflix, and you could type text without the need to unfold the phone.This was one of the most requested upgrades and could potentially be a game changer for the Galaxy Z Flip. Even though everything else about the phone remained largely the same as the previous model (barring the new processor and the gapless hinge), the cover screen and the ability to use the phone folded made all the difference.Theis still rather new, and we expect the usability of the cover screen to further improve with support for even more third-party apps, keeping the device head and shoulders above the competition once again.The evolution of the Galaxy Z Flip series showcases Samsung's dedication to innovation and pushing the boundaries of smartphone technology. The clamshell design is here to stay, as it turns out, and Samsung made sure it has a competitive advantage with the Galaxy Z Flip lineup.