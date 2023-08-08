Samsung Galaxy Flip history: The clamshell phone made a shocking return
Once upon a time, in a Galaxy... well, not so far away, because it's actually our own, clamshell flip phones ruled the human world. Then smartphones came along, and displays started to grow in size to the point where it wasn't practical to put one in a flip phone.
Fast forward to 2019–2020 and the flexible screen revolution. What if these huge displays could bend in half? The clamshell form factor suddenly became great again. This comeback was a huge surprise and offered another spin on the foldable idea. Samsung quickly took notes from Motorola and its attempt to revive the RAZR line and launched its own flip phone, called the Galaxy Z Flip.
Key Features:
The first model in the Galaxy Z Flip series, introduced in 2020, was plagued by design and software problems, which is normal given it was a first-gen device. From screen touches not registering, to the screen ending up full of dents and scratches due to the soft layer covering the flexible panel, the Galaxy Z Flip was a bit of a nuisance to use.
The cover display made it easier to check notifications, and the dual battery system ensured all-day usage. However, the cover screen offered little functionality. It showed the time, date, and battery level, and you could also control music and try to take a selfie looking at the tiny 1-inch screen, which acted as a mirror.
Nevertheless, the Galaxy Z Flip was an important milestone and a statement that Samsung was serious about phones with flexible screens.
Key Features and upgrades:
Building upon the success of its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G aimed to future-proof the foldable experience by incorporating 5G connectivity and also address some minor concerns and gripes with the cover screen.
The upgraded Snapdragon 865+ processor enhanced performance, making the device more powerful and efficient. Flex mode capabilities were improved, enabling users to utilize the device at various angles for tasks like video calls and selfies.
While the existence of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G was a bit controversial, after all the phone launched a couple of months after the original non-5G model, it was again clear that Samsung wants to create a separate line of devices to complement the Fold. And that's how the Galaxy Z Flip series was born.
Key Features and upgrades:
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 marked a significant step forward in the evolution of foldable smartphones. The design was reimagined with a different layout for the camera system, and the external display. The larger cover display allowed users to interact with notifications, widgets, and calls more comfortably. Still, you couldn't use the cover screen to type any text or respond to messages, emails, etc.
Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 sold really well. Samsung shipped 4.6 million units of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, accounting for more than half of the whole foldable market. People were loving the Galaxy Z Flip.
Key Features and upgrades:
With the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung decided to play it extra safe, maybe due to the huge success of its predecessor. The upgrades were so incremental that people failed to recognize the phone next to the previous model.
That's not to say there weren't upgrades. Samsung refined the design, opting for a matte finish and a glossy frame. The processor inside the phone was the best at the time, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the main camera used a bigger sensor, and there were some upgrades to the image processing algorithms, resulting in better photos.
The battery was expanded to 3,700 mAh, a substantial upgrade compared to the 3,400 mAh cell in the previous model, which unsurprisingly resulted in better battery life. All in all, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 fell victim to the lack of competition at the time, but Samsung managed to keep the $999 starting price, and the device sold reasonably well.
Key Features and upgrades:
Speaking of lack of competition, the competitors came, and they hit hard. Models such as the Oppo Find N2 Flip and the Motorola Razr Plus debuted with features and designs the Flip series couldn't offer. It was time for Samsung to react.
This was one of the most requested upgrades and could potentially be a game changer for the Galaxy Z Flip. Even though everything else about the phone remained largely the same as the previous model (barring the new processor and the gapless hinge), the cover screen and the ability to use the phone folded made all the difference.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is still rather new, and we expect the usability of the cover screen to further improve with support for even more third-party apps, keeping the device head and shoulders above the competition once again.
The evolution of the Galaxy Z Flip series showcases Samsung's dedication to innovation and pushing the boundaries of smartphone technology. The clamshell design is here to stay, as it turns out, and Samsung made sure it has a competitive advantage with the Galaxy Z Flip lineup.
Quick Links:
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z FlipFebruary 14, 2020 | Galaxy Z Flip Review
The original Galaxy Z Flip was also a fashion statement
There were positives, too. The ultra-thin glass display addressed durability concerns coming from the original Fold, and the hideaway hinge not only added functionality but also doubled as a style statement. Even though the phone wasn't able to fold completely shut and accumulated dust and other garbage around the crease over time.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5GAugust 7, 2020 | Galaxy Z Flip 5G Specs
External notifications came on the cover display, providing quick and convenient access to essential information. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G remained largely the same device as the original Flip, with one big hardware difference. It's ticking heart.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
August 11, 2021 | Galaxy Z Flip 3 Review
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 was probably the first mainstream foldable
The introduction of IPX8 water resistance brought durability to new heights, making the Galaxy Z Flip 3 the first foldable device to sport such a level of water resistance. The Armor Aluminum frame increased sturdiness, while the improved Flex Mode and multiwindow split screen provided enhanced multitasking capabilities.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
August 25, 2022 | Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 was all about refinement
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
August 11, 2023 | Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 sported a big cover screen with improved functionality
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 addressed one of the biggest drawbacks and complaints about the Galaxy Z Flip series over the years. The limited functionality of the cover screen. The new and bigger 3,4-inch external screen now supported third-party apps, such as YouTube, Google Maps, and Netflix, and you could type text without the need to unfold the phone.
Final Thoughts
