Galaxy Buds Pro colors - which color should you get?
In terms of design, the Buds Pro's charging case features an all-around matte plastic build that feels smooth and premium to the touch. The earbuds themselves are glossy on their outside touch-sensitive area and matte everywhere else.
So what exactly are the three Galaxy Buds Pro color options and which color should you pick? Let's see!
Phantom Black Galaxy Buds Pro
The most conservative, arguably sleekest and low-profile color you can get your Galaxy Buds Pro in would be Phantom Black. It can perfectly match your Phantom Black Galaxy S21, S21+ or S21 Ultra.
Of course, if you're rocking any other black or grey phone, the Buds Pro will still look nice next to it. When wearing the earbuds, even if their touch-sensitive area is glossy, the Phantom Black Galaxy Buds Pro variant won't really stick out and grab attention, which could be preferable if you're more of a low-key person.
Phantom Silver Galaxy Buds Pro
At the other end of the color spectrum, if you're already rocking a white or silver smartphone, especially a Phantom Silver Galaxy S21 or S21+, you can have a great color match with the Phantom Silver Buds Pro. Elegant and classy, the Phantom Silver earbuds also look fantastic in the ear.
Phantom Violet Galaxy Buds Pro
Last but definitely not least, if you'd like to stand out from the crowd, you can't go wrong with the Phantom Violet Galaxy Buds Live color option. A matching Phantom Violet color option is also available for the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ smartphones, but not the Galaxy Ultra.