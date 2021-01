Galaxy Buds Pro colors - which color should you get?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

You may also find interesting:

Phantom Black Galaxy Buds Pro





Phantom Silver Galaxy Buds Pro





Phantom Violet Galaxy Buds Pro









The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are the company's highest IP-rated wireless earbuds yet (IPX7) and feature intelligent Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).In terms of design, the Buds Pro's charging case features an all-around matte plastic build that feels smooth and premium to the touch. The earbuds themselves are glossy on their outside touch-sensitive area and matte everywhere else.If you're set on getting the Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds and are also considering buying a Galaxy S21 phone, you may also be interested to know that Samsung has designed the Buds Pro color options to match the S21 series. Thus, your smartphone and earbuds can perfectly match.So what exactly are the three Galaxy Buds Pro color options and which color should you pick? Let's see!The most conservative, arguably sleekest and low-profile color you can get your Galaxy Buds Pro in would be Phantom Black. It can perfectly match your Phantom Black Galaxy S21, S21+ or S21 Ultra Of course, if you're rocking any other black or grey phone, the Buds Pro will still look nice next to it. When wearing the earbuds, even if their touch-sensitive area is glossy, the Phantom Black Galaxy Buds Pro variant won't really stick out and grab attention, which could be preferable if you're more of a low-key person.At the other end of the color spectrum, if you're already rocking a white or silver smartphone, especially a Phantom Silver Galaxy S21 or S21+, you can have a great color match with the Phantom Silver Buds Pro. Elegant and classy, the Phantom Silver earbuds also look fantastic in the ear.Last but definitely not least, if you'd like to stand out from the crowd, you can't go wrong with the Phantom Violet Galaxy Buds Live color option. A matching Phantom Violet color option is also available for the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ smartphones, but not the Galaxy Ultra.