Leaked renders reveal three Samsung Galaxy Buds Live colors





Purportedly dubbed Galaxy Buds Live, these oddly shaped "hearables" were actually leaked for the very first time several months ago. But now we get to check out the kidney bean-style buds in a swanky Mystic Bronze color in addition to classic black and white hues.





While Evan Blass doesn't spell out the marketing name of that eye-catching variant for us today, we already know both the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Watch 3 are set to come in "Mystic Bronze" flavors, so we can safely assume the same moniker will be used for these matching Galaxy Buds Live.









What we still don't know for sure is whether or not Samsung's third-ever true wireless earbuds will be the company's first to integrate state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology and thus directly compete against Apple's high-end $250 AirPods Pro . The thing is the Galaxy Buds Live are rumored to be priced around the $150 mark, matching the non-ANC Galaxy Buds+





Something tells us you can't have both a reasonable price point and an AirPods Pro-rivaling list of features, so it remains to be seen which of the two rumored details will ultimately pan out.





Obviously, today's leaked renders come with little in the way of confirmed specs and capabilities, offering us a clear look at a somewhat chunky square-shaped charging case while also showcasing the presence of two microphones and a speaker on the unreleased earbuds themselves.



