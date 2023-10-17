Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Live are now getting ridiculously cheap
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are the 2020-released Galaxy Buds Live some of the best wireless earbuds money can buy in 2023? Not even close. With their... unconventional design and hard-to-figure-out fit, these kidney bean-shaped AirPods alternatives were arguably not among the greatest products in their (highly competitive) category two or three years ago either.
But because Samsung likes diversity and the company's hardcore fans presumably love to have a lot of options at their disposal, the Galaxy Buds portfolio somehow still includes this... unique-looking Live model in addition to a "regular" second edition, a second-gen Pro high-ender, and a hot new budget-friendly Fan Edition.
Overwhelmed by so many amazing (and fairly similar) possibilities, some of you might find it quite difficult to make an informed and wise buying decision. But at least as far as the Galaxy Buds Live are concerned, it's pretty simple to tell if you should go down the kidney bean route right now or not.
If you're mainly interested on keeping your spending as low as possible ahead of the holidays, this is definitely the way to go. If not, you may want to consider the Galaxy Buds 2, Buds 2 Pro, and even the Buds FE instead.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are much cheaper than all of their "cousins" right now after a totally unprecedented $90 (or 60 percent) markdown from an original list price of $149.99. This killer new deal comes straight from Amazon and not a smaller retailer like Woot, being good for a "Mystic Black" model only in a "US version."
That means your ultra-affordable new earbuds will come backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty valid stateside, unlike those "international" units that are frequently sold at these types of prices by various third-party Amazon merchants with significantly shorter coverage.
It's hard to imagine a better offer on a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of Galaxy Buds Lives, which is why it's probably wise to hurry and pull the trigger before this deal inevitably goes away.
Remember that the Galaxy Buds Live may look funky, but they sure don't sound that way too, delivering premium audio quality and excellent active noise cancellation, as well as stellar battery life and even decent IPX2 water resistance. In short, you're quite possibly looking at the best of the best budget wireless earbuds available today... as long as you can live with their unusual aesthetic.
