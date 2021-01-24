Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Live are back on sale at their lowest ever price

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 24, 2021, 3:59 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As great as the hot new Galaxy Buds Pro may look on paper (and sound in real life), probably the greatest thing about Samsung's latest entry in the increasingly crowded and incredibly competitive true wireless earbuds space has little to do with this particular product.

Instead, bargain hunters searching for the best AirPods alternatives on the tightest possible budget might be more excited to see the Galaxy Buds Live marked down to a measly $109.99 for a limited time only. Granted, these somewhat curious-looking tiny headphones have been on sale at an even lower price very recently, but unlike Best Buy, Woot is selling its deeply discounted kidney bean-shaped AirPods Pro rivals in brand-new condition.

On the not so bright side of things, the Amazon-owned e-tailer can only offer a 90-day warranty with these puppies, compared to the standard 1-year coverage provided by most authorized US vendors (Woot parent included) for unused, unopened, and undamaged gadgets and accessories.

To our knowledge, $109.99 is the all-time low price of a brand-new pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live across the nation, although it's also worth pointing out that this exact same deal has taken place a couple of times before.

Once again, you don't have a lot of time to pull the trigger at an excellent $70 discount from the usual price of Samsung's first-ever true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation technology on deck, but for what it's worth, you can choose from black, white, and bronze paint jobs (as we write this, at least).

The ANC functionality is pretty decent, by the way, although perhaps not as impressive as the same feature provided by Apple's significantly costlier AirPods Pro. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds Live are in no way inferior to their direct rival as far as overall audio performance is concerned, not to mention the battery life is simply and objectively better.

