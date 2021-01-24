Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Live are back on sale at their lowest ever price
Instead, bargain hunters searching for the best AirPods alternatives on the tightest possible budget might be more excited to see the Galaxy Buds Live marked down to a measly $109.99 for a limited time only. Granted, these somewhat curious-looking tiny headphones have been on sale at an even lower price very recently, but unlike Best Buy, Woot is selling its deeply discounted kidney bean-shaped AirPods Pro rivals in brand-new condition.
To our knowledge, $109.99 is the all-time low price of a brand-new pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live across the nation, although it's also worth pointing out that this exact same deal has taken place a couple of times before.
The ANC functionality is pretty decent, by the way, although perhaps not as impressive as the same feature provided by Apple's significantly costlier AirPods Pro. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds Live are in no way inferior to their direct rival as far as overall audio performance is concerned, not to mention the battery life is simply and objectively better.