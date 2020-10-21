Amazon Prime members can now get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live cheaper than ever

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Oct 21, 2020, 8:32 AM
If you're a fan of both true wireless earbuds in general and Samsung products in particular, you might be having trouble deciding between the ultra-affordable first-gen Galaxy Buds (especially when purchased in refurbished condition) and the slightly costlier and undoubtedly superior Buds+, which are themselves pretty easy to come by at a decent discount.

Of course, if you want the best sound experience available, as well as state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, the Galaxy Buds Live are also an option. Unfortunately, those puppies haven't been marked down very often since they began selling stateside around two and a half months ago, and their $169.99 list price may prove to be relatively hard to swallow for many Samsung devotees on a tight budget.

Fortunately, that's where Woot comes in, doing what its parent company could not do during the extended 48-hour Prime Day extravaganza last week. That's right, the Amazon-owned e-tailer has brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Samsung Galaxy Buds Live units on sale at $134.99 a pair at the time of this writing in no less than three eye-catching paint jobs.

Check out the deal here



You can only go for some Mystic Black, Mystic Blue, or Mystic Red bean-shaped earbuds at a $35 discount if you're an Amazon Prime member, so be sure to sign up for the popular subscription service as soon as possible to also take advantage of other exclusive deals and free fast shipping across the nation for millions of items, including these awesome AirPods Pro alternatives.

In case you're wondering, yes, Woot's discounted Galaxy Buds Live will come with a warranty, but unlike the same product sold by Samsung or Amazon, which is typically covered for a full year, this deal only includes a 90-day warranty.

That's certainly better than nothing, while the bean-shaped true wireless earbuds themselves are better than most other options on the market today, having everything from the aforementioned ANC and stellar audio quality to a combined battery life of up to 29 hours (!!!) and a wireless charging case capable of delivering one hour of play time in just five minutes going for them.

