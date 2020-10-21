Amazon Prime members can now get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live cheaper than ever
You can only go for some Mystic Black, Mystic Blue, or Mystic Red bean-shaped earbuds at a $35 discount if you're an Amazon Prime member, so be sure to sign up for the popular subscription service as soon as possible to also take advantage of other exclusive deals and free fast shipping across the nation for millions of items, including these awesome AirPods Pro alternatives.
In case you're wondering, yes, Woot's discounted Galaxy Buds Live will come with a warranty, but unlike the same product sold by Samsung or Amazon, which is typically covered for a full year, this deal only includes a 90-day warranty.
That's certainly better than nothing, while the bean-shaped true wireless earbuds themselves are better than most other options on the market today, having everything from the aforementioned ANC and stellar audio quality to a combined battery life of up to 29 hours (!!!) and a wireless charging case capable of delivering one hour of play time in just five minutes going for them.