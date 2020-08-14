Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Crazy new deals bring the OG Samsung Galaxy Buds down to as little as $50

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 14, 2020, 6:41 AM
Samsung has come a long way in a very short space of time in the hugely competitive and incredibly crowded "hearables" market, refining the decidedly imperfect first-gen Galaxy Buds for the early 2020-released Plus variant and adding state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology into the budget-friendly equation on the hot new Live model.

Curiously enough, the OG Samsung Galaxy Buds are still available directly from their manufacturer's official US e-store at a price of $110, making it pretty much impossible to recommend their purchase when the Buds+ regularly go for around 100 bucks at various other major retailers and carriers.

Being able to buy the sleek 2019-released true wireless earbuds for as little as $49.99 changes the story entirely, of course, especially when a top-rated eBay vendor is involved. Cellfeee, which rocks an almost flawless 99.4 percent positive feedback score based on more than 10,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months alone, can hook you up with two different versions of the original Galaxy Buds at crazy low prices at the time of this writing.

While 50 bucks is enough to buy you "seller refurbished" units showing clear "signs of wear like scratches, scuffs, and minor nicks on the screen or body", spending an extra $10 will upgrade your Galaxy Buds to "open box" or "new other" condition. At worst, that means you'll be dealing with little more than "a few light hair marks", as well as "slightly distressed" original packaging.

The cheaper Buds, by the way, are not sold alongside their original packaging, also lacking any type of valid US warranty, compared to the slightly pricier in-ear headphones, which are covered by their eBay seller for 90 days.

Of course, both variants are described as fully functional and they both come in a single white hue with a robust six-hour battery life rating, a bundled wireless charging case capable of boosting that number to a grand total of 13 hours, fast charging capabilities, decent sound quality, a very comfortable design, and truly impressive Bluetooth connectivity. Bottom line, you definitely can't do better than these bad boys at $49.99 or $59.99 right now.

