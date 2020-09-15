Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
STAY TUNED!
Apple Event 9/15 | Here's what to expect & how to watch
0 d
00: 00: 00
Accessories Samsung Deals Wearables Audio

The hot new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are discounted for the very first time

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 15, 2020, 5:47 AM
The hot new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are discounted for the very first time
Unlike the Galaxy Watch 3, which has been discounted surprisingly early on Amazon, and the 5G-enabled Galaxy Note 20 duo, which scored a nationwide $200 price cut last week, the recently unveiled Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are still available at their $169.99 MSRP from both the manufacturer itself and all authorized third-party retailers.

Already deemed a smash hit in Samsung's domestic market, the AirPods Pro-rivaling true wireless earbuds can be currently purchased for 30 bucks less than usual stateside, but only if you don't mind doing business with an eBay vendor called Sobeonline1.

Check out the deal here



This is pretty much as trusted as unauthorized gadget sellers come in the US, with a 99.6 percent positive feedback average based on more than 13,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months alone, but unfortunately, you won't get any sort of valid warranty for your money. The vendor also does not accept returns or exchanges, although the marked-down products are naturally covered by the universal eBay Money Back Guarantee program.

Another cool thing about this one-of-a-kind deal is that you can choose from three different color options, at least if you hurry. We're talking about Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic White flavors, which represents the full chromatic lineup officially sold by Samsung around these parts at 170 bucks a pair.

At $139.99, you're obviously looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged noise-cancelling buds sold in their original packaging alongside all original accessories. While the key selling point may not sound as impressive as Apple's industry-leading active noise cancellation technology, the overall audio quality, battery life, and user experience are definitely comparable if not better than what the AirPods Pro have going for them at a significantly higher price.

In case you're wondering, the world's most popular high-end true wireless earbuds are normally available for a whopping $250, which you can reduce to $200 right now on Amazon or as little as $180 on eBay... as far as refurbished units are concerned.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
The hot new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are discounted for the very first time
Popular stories
Forget about the AirPods Studio and get Apple's Beats Solo Pro at an excellent discount right now
Popular stories
Amazon has Apple's AirPods Pro on sale at a great price, normal AirPods also discounted
Popular stories
Lenovo's smart clock with Google Assistant is half off at Best Buy
Popular stories
When is Amazon Prime Day 2020? Date, best deals, and all we know so far
Popular stories
Garmin's Instinct rugged smartwatch is $100 off on Amazon

Popular stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 has reportedly entered mass production - and we have bad news
Popular stories
The Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T networks and 5G speeds get tested like the carriers refuse to
Popular stories
The Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 (but not iPhone 12 5G) September event is official, here's how to watch it
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G to get the Android 11 update first, as Samsung releases One UI 3 beta
Popular stories
OnePlus website hints at the impending launch of at least four phones, including OnePlus 8T Pro
Popular stories
T-Mobile hits record 5G throughput speeds on Sprint's spectrum with the OnePlus 8

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless