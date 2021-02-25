Samsung Galaxy Buds Live update further improves sound, adds new features

All Samsung
earphones have had their sound quality improved through consecutive software updates released soon after their market launch. The Galaxy Buds Live, Samsung's cheaper buds, are no exception to what appears to have become standard not just for the South Korean giant, but for all major brands in the smartphone business: release a product on the market, tweak and polish it afterwards.
The most recent Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
update offers a couple of new features and improvements that aren't new to us. Spotted by a Reddit user
(via XDA Developers
), the update adds the so-called Hearing aid feature, which allows users to adjust the L/R (left/right) sound balance. It's the same functionality that's been rolled out to the Galaxy Buds Pro at the beginning of the year.
Next in line, we have a new Auto Switching feature that's supposed to let Galaxy Buds Live users switch between Galaxy devices on the fly. However, this functionality requires at least One UI 3.1
or later.
Last but not least, the official changelog mentions a new control menu that's been added to the Bluetooth setting, as well as the usual “improved system stability and reliability.” The new update is in the process of being deployed to all Galaxy Buds Live users around the world, so you should be able to take advantage of the new features very soon.
