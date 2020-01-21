Accessories Samsung Deals Wearables Audio

Samsung offers decent Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Fit discounts with new 'fitness bundle' deal

Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 21, 2020
Samsung offers decent Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Fit discounts with new 'fitness bundle' deal
When it comes to Galaxy Buds deals, it's certainly hard to beat a massive 50 percent discount on brand-new units available directly from Samsung. Of course, you can't buy the company's first-gen AirPods rivals at half off their list price all by themselves, and not everyone might want to splash out on the arguably robust and feature-packed Galaxy Watch Active 2 for the opportunity to save 65 bucks overall.

If that's the case but don't mind combining Samsung's sleek true wireless earbuds with the lower-cost Galaxy Fit, that excellent "fitness bundle" is currently on sale for only $149.99. Since the Galaxy Buds alone are typically available at $129.99, the total savings here are pretty substantial. Namely, 80 bucks, reflected in your cart as $30 off the entry-level Galaxy Fit wearable device and $50 off the Galaxy Buds.


Check out the deal here



While you can choose from black and white color options as far as the Galaxy Fit activity tracker is concerned, the Galaxy Buds are exclusively offered in an undeniably stylish Aura Glow Silver hue as part of this cool new bundle deal. Keep in mind that the aforementioned overall discount will only appear at the final step of the samsung.com/us checkout process, and you don't have to jump through any hoops or meet special requirements of any sort to claim the extremely compelling promotion.

Then again, it's important to remember Samsung has an upgraded Galaxy Buds+ variant in the pipeline, while the early 2019-released Galaxy Fit may or may not receive a sequel of its own further down the line, when a mystery new smartwatch is also expected to see daylight.

That being said, the original Galaxy Buds are still some of the best AirPods alternatives available at a lower price, offering good battery life, a comfortable design, decent sound quality, and wireless charging convenience. 

The Galaxy Fit is... not bad either, promising to keep the lights on for up to a week on a single charge despite sporting a full color AMOLED display (with a tiny 0.95-inch diagonal), as well as a built-in heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, and various other sensors and features designed to keep an eye on your health.

