Samsung Galaxy Fit update brings new watch faces, music control feature
No less than 31 new watch faces have been added in the update. The new widget will allow Galaxy Fit users to play songs directly from their wrists, pause, resume or skip to the next/previous song.
Also, many users claim the Do Not Disturb (DND) feature is now snappier than ever, which means you will no longer have to wait a few seconds for it to respond. The new R370XXU0ASK1 firmware version is now rolling out to Galaxy Fit units across the world, so make sure to check your Galaxy Wearable app to benefit from the new improvements.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):