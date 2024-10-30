Amazon is now selling Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy Buds FE at one of their lowest prices ever
If you're a hardcore Samsung fan looking for the best of the best wireless earbuds out there but still can't afford the neatly discounted Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Amazon's latest Galaxy Buds FE deal might be able to put a big smile on your face as you try your darnedest to keep your pre-holiday spending in check.
These are among the greatest budget earbuds options on the market right now even at their $99.99 list price, mind you, which means that they're pretty much impossible to turn down at a substantial $30 (or 30 percent) discount. This is not an entirely unprecedented offer, and what's more is that the Buds FE have actually been marked down more steeply at Walmart a number of times over the last few months.
But those deals tend to come from third-party sellers that are not always 100 percent reliable, while this promotion is fully Amazon's doing, which also means that you're getting a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty with this official US version of Samsung's first-ever Fan Edition earbuds.
Graphite is the only color option available at 30 bucks under that $100 regular price with a full US warranty from Amazon at the time of this writing, so don't be surprised if the e-commerce giant runs out of inventory in a matter of hours.
After all, this is a noise-cancelling affair... that's arguably not as sophisticated as the Galaxy Buds 3 or Buds 3 Pro. Of course, that doesn't stop the value equation from looking virtually unbeatable at Amazon's newly reduced price when you consider that distinctive and reasonably comfortable design, the solid 6-hour battery life rating (upgradable to 21 hours with the charging case factored in), and the IPX2 water resistance.
The textbook definition of a perfect stocking stuffer, the Galaxy Buds FE are unlikely to get much cheaper as Christmas draws near, so you might as well beat the Black Friday crowds and pull the trigger today.
