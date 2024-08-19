Best Buy is selling Samsung's amazing Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for as little as $99.99... on one condition

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro





The retailer is charging a decent 80 bucks less than usual for Graphite and Bora Purple color options with no strings attached and no special requirements, while My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members can save an additional $50 on the same two versions of some of the greatest wireless earbuds in the world right now.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Ambient Sound, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, HD Voice, Conversation Mode, IPX7 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Graphite and Bora Purple Color Options, My Best Buy Plus or Total Membership Required ($80 Discount Available Without Membership) $130 off (57%) $99 99 $229 99 Buy at BestBuy





Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at an unprecedented price of $99.99. Granted, the Galaxy Buds FE are even cheaper with no special subscription needed, but that's naturally because the skillset of Samsung's first-ever Fan Edition earbuds is inferior to that of the ultra-high-end





These puppies are not only equipped with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, but several other super-premium technologies as well like Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, and HD Voice. In short, the audio performance is essentially unrivaled today in the sub-$150 segment, and if you can get the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for as little as one Benjamin, odds are your mind will be blown and your ears destroyed (in a good way) by the level of sound and noise cancelling greatness you'll secure.





Galaxy Buds 2 Pro discount right now, but you'd probably get (more than) your money's worth of rewards, exclusive deals, and shipping perks down the line. If you're not a My Best Buy Plus or Total member just yet but want to become one, you can do so starting at a measly $49.99 a year. That means you'd effectively give up the retailer's enhanced discount right now, but you'd probably get (more than) your money's worth of rewards, exclusive deals, and shipping perks down the line.



Our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review , by the way, was glowing on all aspects apart from the $229.99 pricing, so with that little flaw removed from the equation, we really don't see why you'd ever hesitate to pull the trigger here. Just make sure you do that before Best Buy's phenomenal new offer inevitably goes away.