Best Buy is selling Samsung's amazing Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for as little as $99.99... on one condition
Released around two years ago, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro might incredibly be more appealing than ever after the widely reported quality issues of the hot new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, especially at the right price. $229.99 is obviously not right for a pair of aging Samsung earbuds with largely comparable features and capabilities to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, but that's where Best Buy comes in today.
The retailer is charging a decent 80 bucks less than usual for Graphite and Bora Purple color options with no strings attached and no special requirements, while My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members can save an additional $50 on the same two versions of some of the greatest wireless earbuds in the world right now.
Yes, your math is correct, and no, you probably can't beat the amazing value of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at an unprecedented price of $99.99. Granted, the Galaxy Buds FE are even cheaper with no special subscription needed, but that's naturally because the skillset of Samsung's first-ever Fan Edition earbuds is inferior to that of the ultra-high-end Buds 2 Pro.
These puppies are not only equipped with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, but several other super-premium technologies as well like Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, and HD Voice. In short, the audio performance is essentially unrivaled today in the sub-$150 segment, and if you can get the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for as little as one Benjamin, odds are your mind will be blown and your ears destroyed (in a good way) by the level of sound and noise cancelling greatness you'll secure.
If you're not a My Best Buy Plus or Total member just yet but want to become one, you can do so starting at a measly $49.99 a year. That means you'd effectively give up the retailer's enhanced Galaxy Buds 2 Pro discount right now, but you'd probably get (more than) your money's worth of rewards, exclusive deals, and shipping perks down the line.
Our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review, by the way, was glowing on all aspects apart from the $229.99 pricing, so with that little flaw removed from the equation, we really don't see why you'd ever hesitate to pull the trigger here. Just make sure you do that before Best Buy's phenomenal new offer inevitably goes away.
19 Aug, 2024
