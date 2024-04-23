Up Next:
Amazon is selling the old but gold Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at a nice $50 discount in four colors
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Released back in the summer of 2021, the Galaxy Buds 2 are not exactly hard to come by at a cool discount these days. But if you've been paying attention to Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy's top deals on this particular noise-cancelling product in recent months, you may have noticed a pattern... or three.
Most of the time, the highest discounts are available on just one or two color options and the ultra-affordable Buds 2 are actually sold and shipped by third-party merchants. Then you have those "international" offers, which you generally want to avoid if you care about a valid US warranty.
Amazon's latest promotion has no such "catches", restrictions, or fine print you need to be careful of before making a purchase, simply allowing you to save 50 bucks on four different Galaxy Buds 2 colorways.
These are all official US versions backed by a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty, and although the deal is not completely unprecedented, it could soon go away for good. That's because Samsung no longer appears to sell the Galaxy Buds 2 through its regional website (at any price), while Best Buy, for instance, only has a "Phantom Black" flavor left in stock (at a $50 discount of its own) at the time of this writing.
That all suggests the decidedly premium-looking and premium-sounding non-Pro buds may well be discontinued altogether in the very near future, especially with both Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro models likely to see daylight by the end of 2024.
Hence, this might be your last chance to pick up a swanky lavender, olive green, or white version of the Galaxy Buds 2 (with a full warranty) at 33 percent below a $149.99 list price.
Recommended Stories
Are you looking at the best of the best wireless earbuds money can buy today? Probably not, but our comprehensive Galaxy Buds 2 review a few years back found these puppies to deliver squeaky clean sound with great bass and solid ANC performance, two descriptions that are likely to be true in 2024 as well.
Recommended Stories
23 Apr, 2024Amazon is selling the old but gold Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at a nice $50 discount in four colors
17 Apr, 2024Samsung's top-notch Galaxy Buds 2 are now more affordable on Walmart
10 Apr, 2024Score brand-new Galaxy Buds 2 for under $80 on one condition
06 Apr, 2024At 54% off, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a real steal on Amazon
03 Apr, 2024The budget-friendly Galaxy Buds 2 are even easier to recommend at this Best Buy price
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: