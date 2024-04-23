Amazon is selling the old but gold Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at a nice $50 discount in four colors

Galaxy Buds 2





Most of the time, the highest discounts are available on just one or two color options and the ultra-affordable Buds 2 are actually sold and shipped by third-party merchants. Then you have those "international" offers, which you generally want to avoid if you care about a valid US warranty.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 7.5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 29 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Four Color Options $50 off (33%) Buy at Amazon





Amazon's latest promotion has no such "catches", restrictions, or fine print you need to be careful of before making a purchase, simply allowing you to save 50 bucks on four different Galaxy Buds 2 colorways.





These are all official US versions backed by a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty, and although the deal is not completely unprecedented, it could soon go away for good. That's because Samsung no longer appears to sell the Galaxy Buds 2 through its regional website (at any price), while Best Buy, for instance, only has a "Phantom Black" flavor left in stock (at a $50 discount of its own) at the time of this writing.





That all suggests the decidedly premium-looking and premium-sounding non-Pro buds may well be discontinued altogether in the very near future, especially with both Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro models likely to see daylight by the end of 2024.





Hence, this might be your last chance to pick up a swanky lavender, olive green, or white version of the Galaxy Buds 2 (with a full warranty) at 33 percent below a $149.99 list price.



Released back in the summer of 2021, theare not exactly hard to come by at a cool discount these days. But if you've been paying attention to Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy's top deals on this particular noise-cancelling product in recent months, you may have noticed a pattern... or three.