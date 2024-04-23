Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Amazon is selling the old but gold Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at a nice $50 discount in four colors

By
0comments
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon is selling the old but gold Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at a nice $50 discount in four colors
Released back in the summer of 2021, the Galaxy Buds 2 are not exactly hard to come by at a cool discount these days. But if you've been paying attention to Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy's top deals on this particular noise-cancelling product in recent months, you may have noticed a pattern... or three.

Most of the time, the highest discounts are available on just one or two color options and the ultra-affordable Buds 2 are actually sold and shipped by third-party merchants. Then you have those "international" offers, which you generally want to avoid if you care about a valid US warranty.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 7.5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 29 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Four Color Options
$50 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon's latest promotion has no such "catches", restrictions, or fine print you need to be careful of before making a purchase, simply allowing you to save 50 bucks on four different Galaxy Buds 2 colorways.

These are all official US versions backed by a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty, and although the deal is not completely unprecedented, it could soon go away for good. That's because Samsung no longer appears to sell the Galaxy Buds 2 through its regional website (at any price), while Best Buy, for instance, only has a "Phantom Black" flavor left in stock (at a $50 discount of its own) at the time of this writing.

That all suggests the decidedly premium-looking and premium-sounding non-Pro buds may well be discontinued altogether in the very near future, especially with both Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro models likely to see daylight by the end of 2024.

Hence, this might be your last chance to pick up a swanky lavender, olive green, or white version of the Galaxy Buds 2 (with a full warranty) at 33 percent below a $149.99 list price.

Recommended Stories
Are you looking at the best of the best wireless earbuds money can buy today? Probably not, but our comprehensive Galaxy Buds 2 review a few years back found these puppies to deliver squeaky clean sound with great bass and solid ANC performance, two descriptions that are likely to be true in 2024 as well.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Buds - Deals History
11 stories
23 Apr, 2024
Amazon is selling the old but gold Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at a nice $50 discount in four colors
17 Apr, 2024
Samsung's top-notch Galaxy Buds 2 are now more affordable on Walmart
10 Apr, 2024
Score brand-new Galaxy Buds 2 for under $80 on one condition
06 Apr, 2024
At 54% off, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a real steal on Amazon
03 Apr, 2024
The budget-friendly Galaxy Buds 2 are even easier to recommend at this Best Buy price
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)

Latest News

T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless