FCC certifications accidentally suggest when the Galaxy Buds 3 will be unveiled
With the next Samsung Unpacked event less than a month away, the company had to get moving in order to have devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Tab S9 series and the Galaxy Watch 6 series certified by the FCC before being released in the U.S. According to Android Headlines, the FCC recently approved the U.S. and global versions of the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 5 (SM-F731U and SM-F731B, respectively), and the global version of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (SM-F946B).
That leaves the U.S. version of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 yet to be approved. The FCC has already given thumbs up to the Galaxy Tab S9 series which includes the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic have also been certified by the U.S. regulatory agency,
If you're looking for some insider news from the FCC approvals, forget about it. Unless you want to know about the e-label, the 45W fast charging support and the support for mmWave 5G signals (which most of us will never experience-at least not now), FCC approvals are only good to give you an idea about how close certain devices are to getting released in the U.S. If you're wondering why the FCC has to approve the global variants of these devices, it's because those models are also used in the States by a traveler or someone moving to the U.S.
The FCC certifies the global version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Meanwhile, Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) has approved the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Tab S9 series, and the Galaxy Watch 6 line. Again, not much useful information was spotted except for one huge tidbit that the FCC and the NBTC certifications have revealed but only by accident after either regulatory agency included the Galaxy Buds 3 true wireless earbuds among the devices they approved.
That probably means that the wearable won't be part of the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. Instead, the new earbuds will be probably be introduced alongside the Galaxy S23 FE sometime in August.
