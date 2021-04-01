Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Samsung Android

Key Samsung Galaxy A82 specs and design leaked

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Apr 01, 2021, 7:01 PM
Key Samsung Galaxy A82 specs and design leaked
Samsung Galaxy A80

Samsung recently launched three A series phones, and the midtier family is reportedly going to get a new member in the form of the Galaxy A82 in July. The handset has been spotted on Google Play Console.

The phone is codenamed Galaxy A Quantum 2 and it has the model number a82xq. The branding was used last year on a South Korea-bound version of the Galaxy A71 that features quantum encryption chip technology



Samsung Galaxy A82 specs indicate it will slot above the Galaxy A72



The listing has revealed that the Galaxy A82 will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ under the hood, which echoes leaks we have heard before. At least one model will have 6GB of RAM and the phone will run Android 11. 

The naming convention of the upcoming phone had suggested that it would succeed 2019's Galaxy A80, and this led to speculations that it would also borrow its predecessor's rotating camera design. Today's leak squashes those rumors, as Google Play shows a device with a centered punch hole for a selfie camera. The phone also has super thin bezels and the screen apparently has a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. 

The Galaxy A82 5G was also seen on the Bluetooth SIG website not too long ago, which revealed that it will have Bluetooth 5.0.

Other details are still under wraps but since the phone will supposedly sit above the Galaxy A52 and A72, we expect it to offer an OLED panel with a refresh rate of at least 90Hz, a quad-camera array, a minimum battery capacity of 4,500mAh, IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, and expandable storage. The A52 starts at $369.99 and the A72 costs $429.99, which indicates the A82 will probably be around $500, but this is just guess work.

Related phones

Galaxy A80
Samsung Galaxy A80 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.0
$960 eBay
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Microsoft teams up with the US Army in a $22bn deal: Is AR the future?
Popular stories
Sony schedules event; 5G flagship Xperia 1 III could debut April 14
Popular stories
Apple aiming to announce mixed reality headset in 'next several months'
Popular stories
Apple’s Safari doesn’t allow people to search the word ‘Asian’, but why?

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple explains why the App Store is not a monopoly
Popular stories
T-Mobile's cheapest 5G plans are getting even better with a surprising data upgrade
Popular stories
New iPhone 13 Pro 5G report: matte black color, better Portrait mode, more
Popular stories
How to reset an iPad
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Camera evolution comparison
Popular stories
LG might discontinue software support for existing phones after exiting the market

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless