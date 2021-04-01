Key Samsung Galaxy A82 specs and design leaked
Samsung Galaxy A80
Samsung recently launched three A series phones, and the midtier family is reportedly going to get a new member in the form of the Galaxy A82 in July. The handset has been spotted on Google Play Console.
The phone is codenamed Galaxy A Quantum 2 and it has the model number a82xq. The branding was used last year on a South Korea-bound version of the Galaxy A71 that features quantum encryption chip technology.
Samsung Galaxy A82 visits Google Play Console. Key specifications revealed.— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 1, 2021
Android 11
6GB RAM
SD855+#Samsung#SamsungGalaxyA82pic.twitter.com/NXEX5Y9pPE
Samsung Galaxy A82 specs indicate it will slot above the Galaxy A72
The listing has revealed that the Galaxy A82 will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ under the hood, which echoes leaks we have heard before. At least one model will have 6GB of RAM and the phone will run Android 11.
The naming convention of the upcoming phone had suggested that it would succeed 2019's Galaxy A80, and this led to speculations that it would also borrow its predecessor's rotating camera design. Today's leak squashes those rumors, as Google Play shows a device with a centered punch hole for a selfie camera. The phone also has super thin bezels and the screen apparently has a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels.
The Galaxy A82 5G was also seen on the Bluetooth SIG website not too long ago, which revealed that it will have Bluetooth 5.0.
Other details are still under wraps but since the phone will supposedly sit above the Galaxy A52 and A72, we expect it to offer an OLED panel with a refresh rate of at least 90Hz, a quad-camera array, a minimum battery capacity of 4,500mAh, IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, and expandable storage. The A52 starts at $369.99 and the A72 costs $429.99, which indicates the A82 will probably be around $500, but this is just guess work.