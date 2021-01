Samsung developing Galaxy A82 5G — could it have a rotating camera?

Will the Galaxy A82 5G be a budget flagship?

The Galaxy A80 was unveiled in 2019 with a rotating camera module and an all-screen design. Samsung showed no interest in creating a successor last year, but now a second model could be in the pipeline.Dutch publicationhas revealed that Samsung is working on a new smartphone for release in the second half of 2021 under the ‘Galaxy A82 5G’ branding.The device should sit above the upcoming Galaxy A72 and below the Galaxy S21 , which PhoneArena has reviewed . Good chipset candidates are therefore the Exynos 1080 and the newly announced Snapdragon 875.Other than this, though, not much else is known about the Galaxy A82 5G, including whether Samsung will revive the all-screen design and rotating camera system or choose something more traditional.Development of the Galaxy A82 5G seems to be in the very early stages at the moment, so an official announcement isn’t expected until late summer or fall at the earliest.