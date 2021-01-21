Samsung developing Galaxy A82 5G — could it have a rotating camera?
The Samsung Galaxy A80
The Galaxy A80 was unveiled in 2019 with a rotating camera module and an all-screen design. Samsung showed no interest in creating a successor last year, but now a second model could be in the pipeline.
Will the Galaxy A82 5G be a budget flagship?
Dutch publication GalaxyClub has revealed that Samsung is working on a new smartphone for release in the second half of 2021 under the ‘Galaxy A82 5G’ branding.
Other than this, though, not much else is known about the Galaxy A82 5G, including whether Samsung will revive the all-screen design and rotating camera system or choose something more traditional.
Development of the Galaxy A82 5G seems to be in the very early stages at the moment, so an official announcement isn’t expected until late summer or fall at the earliest.