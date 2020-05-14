Samsung Android

Samsung made a quantum 5G phone. Here's what you need to know

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
May 14, 2020, 7:30 AM
Quantum computers are still a rarity and a costly one, too. They use a physics phenomenon that allows a particle to be in many states at the same time. Without delving into blackboard-long equations, quantum computers are able to generate truly random numbers, which in turn leads to almost unbreakable security keys.

Now Samsung and Korean SK Telecom have developed a quantum random number generator and put it into a smartphone. The phone is called Samsung Galaxy A Quantum, but it's just a rebranded Galaxy A71 5G, with the quantum chip added, of course.


"The quantum random number generation chipset helps smartphone users safely use specific services by generating unpredictable and patternless pure random numbers," reads the SK press release (Google translated).

The quantum chip is just 2.5x2.5mm in size and uses an LED source of light to generate photons. Then, a CMOS sensor detects the photons. The number of photons detected within a certain sensor area for a certain time is unpredictable, according to the laws of physics. And there's your random number generator.


Samsung Galaxy A Quantum is not just a gimmick. The phone supports several services, which utilize quantum security - user identification, mobile payment, and more. SK Telecom plans to expand related ecosystems so that quantum security can be applied to more services in the future.

At the moment, the Galaxy A Quantum is available for pre-order in Korea from May 15 to 21, with official sales starting on May 22. The asking price is 649,000 won (around $529), and there's no information on a possible international release yet. Nevertheless, the Galaxy A Quantum is an important step, bringing quantum computing technology to consumer devices.

Related phones

Galaxy A71 5G
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 980, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

