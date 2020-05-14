Samsung made a quantum 5G phone. Here's what you need to know

"The quantum random number generation chipset helps smartphone users safely use specific services by generating unpredictable and patternless pure random numbers,"





Samsung Galaxy A Quantum is not just a gimmick. The phone supports several services, which utilize quantum security - user identification, mobile payment, and more. SK Telecom plans to expand related ecosystems so that quantum security can be applied to more services in the future.



At the moment, the Galaxy A Quantum is available for pre-order in Korea from May 15 to 21, with official sales starting on May 22. The asking price is 649,000 won (around $529), and there's no information on a possible international release yet. Nevertheless, the Galaxy A Quantum is an important step, bringing quantum computing technology to consumer devices. Samsung Galaxy A Quantum is not just a gimmick. The phone supports several services, which utilize quantum security - user identification, mobile payment, and more. SK Telecom plans to expand related ecosystems so that quantum security can be applied to more services in the future.At the moment, the Galaxy A Quantum is available for pre-order in Korea from May 15 to 21, with official sales starting on May 22. The asking price is 649,000 won (around $529), and there's no information on a possible international release yet. Nevertheless, the Galaxy A Quantum is an important step, bringing quantum computing technology to consumer devices.

reads the SK press release (Google translated).The quantum chip is just 2.5x2.5mm in size and uses an LED source of light to generate photons. Then, a CMOS sensor detects the photons. The number of photons detected within a certain sensor area for a certain time is unpredictable, according to the laws of physics. And there's your random number generator.