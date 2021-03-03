Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Samsung Android 5G

Samsung's quirky new phone will seemingly have a three-generations old high-end chip

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Mar 03, 2021, 9:38 AM
Samsung's quirky new phone will seemingly have a three-generations old high-end chip
More information has now surfaced regarding the Samsung Galaxy 82 5G, which was said to be in early stages of development in January.

MySmartPrice has spotted the phone on the benchmarking platform Geekbench. The variant in question, which is internally known as the SM-A826S, is apparently fueled by Qualcomm's 2019 flagship chip, the Snapdragon 855 Plus. Since Qualcomm recently launched the Snapdragon 870 (a revamped version of the Snapdragon 865 Plus, which sits below the flagship Snapdragon 888), it's rather odd to see that Samsung has allegedly opted for a three-generations old chipset. 

The chaebol is believed to be working on multiple variants of the phone and it remains to be seen if they will all have the same chipset. 

The listing has also revealed that the Galaxy A82 5G will have at least 6GB of RAM and it will run Android 11. 

The phone will presumably succeed 2019's Galaxy A80, which had the Snapdragon 730 under the hood. That phone had an all-screen design, made possible by a rotating camera module. This time around, we may see a more elegant implementation of the design, if following patent diagrams are any indication.


The handset will reportedly be launched in the second half of the year, which means that by the time it arrives, the Snapdragon 855 Plus would be four-generations old, assuming that Qualcomm will release the Snapdragon 888 Plus in H2 2021.

Related phones

Galaxy A80
Samsung Galaxy A80 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.0
$500 Amazon $668 eBay
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

Featured stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile's 'next big 5G-powered move' will go official on March 4: here's how to watch the event
Popular stories
From OnePlus 9 to Google Pixel 6, this'd be the year of phone camera sensor records
Popular stories
Are portless phones the future?
Popular stories
Apple may release an 8-inch foldable iPhone in 2023

Popular stories

Popular stories
The aging Samsung Galaxy Watch scores a huge new update packed with Watch 3 features
Popular stories
Shocker: The great 5G merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is leading to huge job losses
Popular stories
New reports reveal OnePlus 9 5G series pre-order date, gifts, and colors
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra: Portrait camera comparison
Popular stories
2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs
Popular stories
T-Mobile unveils yet another killer 5G plan that Verizon and AT&T can't compete with

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless