Samsung's quirky new phone will seemingly have a three-generations old high-end chip

MySmartPrice has spotted the phone on the benchmarking platform Geekbench. The variant in question, which is internally known as the SM-A826S, is apparently fueled by Qualcomm's 2019 flagship chip, the Snapdragon 855 Plus. Since Qualcomm recently launched the Snapdragon 870 (a revamped version of the Snapdragon 865 Plus, which sits below the flagship Snapdragon 888), it's rather odd to see that Samsung has allegedly opted for a three-generations old chipset.



The chaebol is believed to be working on multiple variants of the phone and it remains to be seen if they will all have the same chipset.



The listing has also revealed that the Galaxy A82 5G will have at least 6GB of RAM and it will run Android 11.



The phone will presumably succeed 2019's The phone will presumably succeed 2019's Galaxy A80 , which had the Snapdragon 730 under the hood. That phone had an all-screen design, made possible by a rotating camera module. This time around, we may see a more elegant implementation of the design, if following patent diagrams are any indication.







The handset will reportedly be launched in the second half of the year, which means that by the time it arrives, the Snapdragon 855 Plus would be four-generations old, assuming that Qualcomm will release the Snapdragon 888 Plus in H2 2021.