Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy A82 could feature a new moving display design

Iskren Gaidarov
by Iskren Gaidarov
Mar 09, 2021, 6:28 AM
Samsung Galaxy A82 could feature a new moving display design
The Samsung Galaxy A82 5G has been spotted in the Bluetooth SIG list of certified devices. The list suggests that the successor to the Galaxy A80 will feature Bluetooth 5.0 with LE (low energy) certification. This new listing also hints that the phone is close to its launch date.

The Galaxy A82 has been spotted on Geekbench too. According to the performance testing app, the phone will rock the Snapdragon 855+ chipset from two years ago and come with Android 11.

Judging by the latest reported specs of the Galaxy A52 and A72, both of which are to be released soon, it is safe to say the Galaxy A82 will also feature a high refresh rate Super AMOLED display and maybe a quad-camera setup like its A-series siblings. There might also be a 4G-only version of the new mid-ranger.

The predecessor to the Galaxy A82, the A80, was known for its rotating camera module positioned on a pop-up sliding mechanism. This design excluded the need for a dedicated front camera and allowed for a true all-screen, bezel-less experience.

But the Samsung Galaxy A82 could be different. А recent patent filed by Samsung describes a new mechanism that does not rotate. Instead, the display moves downwards to reveal a fixed front-facing camera. This will give the Galaxy A82 the same all screen experience as its predecessor while ditching the A80’s rotating camera mechanism.


Meanwhile, a rear panel slides down to reveal the rear, main cameras of the phone, along with a big, front-facing speaker grille. This new speaker (or set of speakers) could be developed by audio company AKG, with which Samsung has worked before on different headphones for its flagships.

There are some pretty interesting renders made by LetsGoDigital, demonstrating what the Galaxy A82 could look like in real life if it uses the technology described in the Samsung patent:

