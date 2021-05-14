Samsung's unlocked Galaxy A42 5G goes on sale in the US (not a moment too soon)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.













That ends today with the mid-ranger's expansion to Visible , which just so happens to be owned by Big Red, as well as an unusually quiet start of US unlocked sales. For the time being, the carrier-agnostic Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is available directly from its manufacturer's regional website, as well as Best Buy, although we fully expect other major retailers (like Amazon or B&H Photo Video) to also join the party before long.





Coated in black, gray, and white, the reasonably powerful and good-looking 5G-enabled handset is confusingly listed as "starting at $349.99/mo" at Best Buy. That should obviously read "starting at $349.99" period, and it means you can shave 50 bucks off the $399.99 list price right off the bat by activating the unlocked device on your US carrier of choice.









Both "new" A-series devices are undoubtedly among the very best budget 5G phones available today, but the A42 5G is considerably more powerful than its slightly smaller 6.5-inch brother while also offering twice the internal storage space and a fancier under-display fingerprint scanner.





Of course, before deciding to pull the trigger at $400, you may want to consider Verizon's awesome $5 a month deal amounting to a measly 120 bucks after two years.