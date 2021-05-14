Samsung's unlocked Galaxy A42 5G goes on sale in the US (not a moment too soon)
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Granted, the Galaxy A42 5G is hardly an all-new phone, having originally seen daylight way back in September 2020. But until last month, no one could buy this affordable 6.6-inch model stateside, after which a relatively short period of Verizon exclusivity followed.
Coated in black, gray, and white, the reasonably powerful and good-looking 5G-enabled handset is confusingly listed as "starting at $349.99/mo" at Best Buy. That should obviously read "starting at $349.99" period, and it means you can shave 50 bucks off the $399.99 list price right off the bat by activating the unlocked device on your US carrier of choice.
Both "new" A-series devices are undoubtedly among the very best budget 5G phones available today, but the A42 5G is considerably more powerful than its slightly smaller 6.5-inch brother while also offering twice the internal storage space and a fancier under-display fingerprint scanner.
Of course, before deciding to pull the trigger at $400, you may want to consider Verizon's awesome $5 a month deal amounting to a measly 120 bucks after two years.