Verizon Samsung Android 5G

Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A42 5G hits Visible with two great promos

By Joshua Swingle
May 14, 2021, 6:00 AM
The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G was released in the US last month as a Verizon exclusive. Now, what could be considered one of the best budget 5G phones on the market is making its way over to Visible.

Pick up the Galaxy A42 5G at Visible today


The Verizon-backed MVNO has confirmed that it’ll be selling the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G starting today at $408 or $17/month for 24 months, whichever method of payment you prefer.

Samsung’s Galaxy A42 5G features a big 6.6-inch AMOLED display that’s paired with Android 11 and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G chipset. There’s also an impressive 128GB of storage with support for microSD cards.

If all of that wasn’t enough, the Galaxy A42 5G also offers a large 5,000mAh battery and a quad-camera setup. The latter consists of a 48MP+8MP+5MP+5MP setup and the sensors act as main, ultra-wide, macro, and depth shooters respectively.

To mark the occasion, Visible has announced two promotions. The first involves a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live while supplies last when you switch to Visible and bring your existing number.

The second isn’t dependent on stock and will see you receive a $150 prepaid Mastercard to spend online when you switch to Visible and bring your number with you.

For those of you that don’t know, Visible offers unlimited data (plus unlimited messages and minutes) for $40 per month. Visible also offers a Party Plan feature (essentially a family plan) that can drop the cost of service down to as low as $25/month when four members are added.

Related phones

Galaxy A42
Samsung Galaxy A42 View Full specs
$400 Special Verizon $400 Samsung $17 BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.6 inches 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 20 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

Hot phones

