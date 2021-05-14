Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A42 5G hits Visible with two great promos
Pick up the Galaxy A42 5G at Visible today
The Verizon-backed MVNO has confirmed that it’ll be selling the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G starting today at $408 or $17/month for 24 months, whichever method of payment you prefer.
If all of that wasn’t enough, the Galaxy A42 5G also offers a large 5,000mAh battery and a quad-camera setup. The latter consists of a 48MP+8MP+5MP+5MP setup and the sensors act as main, ultra-wide, macro, and depth shooters respectively.
To mark the occasion, Visible has announced two promotions. The first involves a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live while supplies last when you switch to Visible and bring your existing number.
For those of you that don’t know, Visible offers unlimited data (plus unlimited messages and minutes) for $40 per month. Visible also offers a Party Plan feature (essentially a family plan) that can drop the cost of service down to as low as $25/month when four members are added.