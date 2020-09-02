Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
Samsung Android 5G

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is official, could be the most affordable 5G phone

Peter Kostadinov
by Peter Kostadinov
Sep 02, 2020, 8:58 AM
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is official, could be the most affordable 5G phone
We've grown accustomed to the school of thought that 5G is an expensive technology, mostly driven by the high price tag associated with the first wave of 5G-capable flagships. Yet, as 5G becomes more widespread, 5G phones become more and more affordable. Now, one of Samsung's new mid-range troopers has scored 5G support and could be on the path of becoming the most affordable 5G phone so far. 


The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is the latest addition to the Galaxy A-series, and as its name implies, it's a 5G-ready phone packed with everything we've come to expect from an A-series phone: sensible build quality, a diverse camera array, large battery, and last but not least, one of those large and oh-so-nice Super AMOLED screens. With a size of 6.6 inches, it's definitely on the larger side, but could prove to be excellent play area for those who love large displays. The screen will be adorned with a notch to facilitate the selfie camera... and that's about as much as we possibly know about the Galaxy A42 5G so far. We suppose it might have a FHD+ display as well as battery in the ballpark of 5,000mAh, just like the Galaxy A41 that was released earlier this year.


While specs regarding the Galaxy A42 5G are quite scarce, at least we can mull over its exterior design, which takes a rather intriguing turn. Its four-tone pattern design, ranging from dark blue to grey, is a bold statement catering to the target younger generation. So far, however, the lack of hardware specs is aggravating, to say the least.

Back to the pricing and availability, Samsung will probably release further details in the coming weeks. Until then, we can only guess and hope that the Galaxy A42 5G will indeed end up being the most affordable 5G device you'll be able to buy in the near future. Watch out, OnePlus Nord, they're coming for you!


Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20: how to S Pen — new and old features
Popular stories
LG confirms the announcement date of its dual-screen Wing 5G handset
Popular stories
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G specs, price, and release date are official: 120Hz display, $1999
Popular stories
iPhone 11 was the best selling phone in the world so far in 2020 and no other phone came even close

Popular stories

Popular stories
The Apple iPhone 12, Pro, and Max prices tipped, a 5G premium over iPhone 11
Popular stories
Here is how iPhone 12 camera will allegedly outdo iPhone 11 without upping megapixels
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 (S30) will likely come with industry’s fastest, largest-capacity 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM
Popular stories
Microsoft Surface Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, it's not even funny
Popular stories
The next 5G Sony Xperia flagship has leaked in full
Popular stories
Buy an unlocked Galaxy Note 20 5G from Target and score a free $200 gift card

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless