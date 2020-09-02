Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is official, could be the most affordable 5G phone













Buy the Samsung Galaxy A41 The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is the latest addition to the Galaxy A-series, and as its name implies, it's a 5G-ready phone packed with everything we've come to expect from an A-series phone: sensible build quality, a diverse camera array, large battery, and last but not least, one of those large and oh-so-nice Super AMOLED screens. With a size of 6.6 inches, it's definitely on the larger side, but could prove to be excellent play area for those who love large displays. The screen will be adorned with a notch to facilitate the selfie camera... and that's about as much as we possibly know about the Galaxy A42 5G so far. We suppose it might have a FHD+ display as well as battery in the ballpark of 5,000mAh, just like the Galaxy A41 that was released earlier this year.





While specs regarding the Galaxy A42 5G are quite scarce, at least we can mull over its exterior design, which takes a rather intriguing turn. Its four-tone pattern design, ranging from dark blue to grey, is a bold statement catering to the target younger generation. So far, however, the lack of hardware specs is aggravating, to say the least.





Back to the pricing and availability, Samsung will probably release further details in the coming weeks. Until then, we can only guess and hope that the Galaxy A42 5G will indeed end up being the most affordable 5G device you'll be able to buy in the near future. Watch out, OnePlus Nord , they're coming for you!







